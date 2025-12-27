Delhi Court Grants Bail to Six Students in Delhi Air Pollution Crisis Protest Case, Cites Lack of Maoist Links

Key Points:
A Delhi Sessions Court granted bail to six students arrested in the Delhi Air Pollution Protests case, noting that the prosecution failed to prove any link between the accused students and any banned Maoist organisation or outfit.
The Protests against Delhi Air Pollution turned violent when a group of protesters raised Naxalites slogans, praising slain Maoist Madvi Hidma of the banned organisation- Communist Party of India (Maoist).
The court observed that the students did not pose any threat or flight risk and had already spent nearly a month in custody, adding that their continued incarceration would not serve any fruitful purpose after case submissions.
A Delhi Sessions Court of Tis Hazari Courts on Friday, December 26, 2025 granted bail to 6 students, who were accused in the Delhi Air Pollution Protests case a month ago. Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal granted bail to Aiyashah Wafiya Midhath, Abhinash Satapathy, Ravjot Kaur, Gurkirat Kaur, Ilakliya, and Kranti alias Priyanshu. While granting the bail, the Court noted that the Prosecution failed to prove any connection of the students with any banned Maoist outfit organisation.
The aforementioned protests, originally supposed to be against the Delhi Air Pollution Crisis, occurred on November 23, 2025. A group of students turned to raising slogans praising slain Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, from the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).
Madvi Hidma was one of the youngest members of the core committee of the CPI(M). He was involved in multiple Naxalite terror attacks, and was one of the most wanted Maoists by the NIA (National Investigation Agency). He was assassinated by Indian Security Forces on November, 2025.
The protests turned violent where a scuffle broke out between the protestors and the Police, with one protester even spraying pepper spray on the Police. A total of 23 protestors, most of them being from Delhi University, were detained by the Police.
The Court noted that the Prosecution could not establish any link of the students with the banned RSU (Radical Students Union) organisation - a banned outfit that has links with Maoists. It also stated that the students didn’t pose any threat, nor displayed any risk of flight, thus their incarceration didn’t serve any fruitful purpose.
Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal further stated that the applicants had already served about a month’s custody, and with the results of the submissions concluded from the investigation, they didn’t need to remain in custody further.
The Students belonged to Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch and Himkhand organisations. The Court noted that the Prosecution didn’t say that Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch and Himkhand are banned organisations. Earlier, the prosecution had opposed the bail pleas, alleging that the applicants participated in the protest affiliated mainly with the two groups.
While granting the bail, the Court set certain conditions on the accused. The accused were granted bail on furnishing a bond of Rs. 50,000, with one surety of the same amount. They are also required to join the probe as and when required, and not to leave India without the Court’s prior permission.
Earlier, 16 students had been granted bail by a Magistrate court in Patiala House. The bail of 6 students was rejected, and they subsequently moved the Sessions Court seeking bail. As of now, 22 protesters have been granted bail, while one still remains in custody.
