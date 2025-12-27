Delhi Court Grants Bail to Six Students in Delhi Air Pollution Crisis Protest Case, Cites Lack of Maoist Links

The protests turned violent where a scuffle broke out between the protestors and the Police, with one protester even spraying pepper spray on the Police. A total of 23 protestors, most of them being from Delhi University, were detained by the Police.

No Links With Radical Students Union

The Court noted that the Prosecution could not establish any link of the students with the banned RSU (Radical Students Union) organisation - a banned outfit that has links with Maoists. It also stated that the students didn’t pose any threat, nor displayed any risk of flight, thus their incarceration didn’t serve any fruitful purpose.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal further stated that the applicants had already served about a month’s custody, and with the results of the submissions concluded from the investigation, they didn’t need to remain in custody further.

The Students belonged to Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch and Himkhand organisations. The Court noted that the Prosecution didn’t say that Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch and Himkhand are banned organisations. Earlier, the prosecution had opposed the bail pleas, alleging that the applicants participated in the protest affiliated mainly with the two groups.

Bail On A Bond Of Rs. 50,000

While granting the bail, the Court set certain conditions on the accused. The accused were granted bail on furnishing a bond of Rs. 50,000, with one surety of the same amount. They are also required to join the probe as and when required, and not to leave India without the Court’s prior permission.

Earlier, 16 students had been granted bail by a Magistrate court in Patiala House. The bail of 6 students was rejected, and they subsequently moved the Sessions Court seeking bail. As of now, 22 protesters have been granted bail, while one still remains in custody.

