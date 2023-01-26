Egypt: Ancient family tombs found in Luxor

An Egyptian archaeological mission discovered a group of family tombs in the western bank of Luxor city that dates back to the second intermediate period of Egypt (1677-1550 BC), the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement.

"The tombs are built on a 50 meter by 70 meter area that includes 30 burial wells," Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

A 10-tonne pink granite coffin for a Minister of king Sobekhotep II, from the 13th dynasty of the second intermediate period, was found in one of the wells.