Deadly start to the year in Africa with threats, killings of critics

By: Kate Bartlett

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA — A rash of killings across Africa has renewed focus on the risks facing those working to expose wrongdoing.

The killings of two journalists in Cameroon and a respected human rights defender in Eswatini, along with the suspicious death of a well-known editor in Rwanda have raised questions about whether justice will be done.

The cases also underscored the dangers of impunity ­­­— with such incidents sending an unsettling message to government critics and the free press.

“There can be no doubt that when journalists are killed with impunity there is a chilling effect. It’s trite, but murder is the ultimate form of censorship,” Angela Quintal, head of the Africa program at the Committee to Protect Journalists, told VOA.

“The lack of consequences for those who kill or harm journalists obviously also emboldens others who believe they too can get away with it or allows those who threaten journalists to continue to do so,” she said.

In the case of Martinez Zogo, the Cameroonian journalist was forced into a car, having in vain sought help from a police station during the kidnapping. He was heard shouting “Help me, they want to kill me,” according to reports.

His body was found a few days later, naked and badly mutilated.

The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said that Zogo’s “fingers were cut off, his arms and legs were broken in several places, and a steel rod was rammed into his anus.”