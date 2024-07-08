Kenya rolls out contraceptives to reduce maternal deaths

Maternal deaths:- Kenya is seeking to reduce maternal mortality by increasing access to modern contraceptives for women who have just given birth, or had an abortion or miscarriage, the country’s health ministry has said.

The programme targets four counties – Isiolo, Makueni, Kwale, and Kakamega – with stubbornly high maternal mortality rates and where the use of family planning is below 35 per cent.

Kenya’s health ministry says inadequate expertise and finances have hindered efforts to provide postpartum family planning in these areas.

Kenya’s maternal mortality rate remains a significant public health concern in Kenya, with 15 out of 47 counties shouldering 98.7 per cent of all maternal deaths.

These high-burden counties face a plethora of challenges such as poverty, insecurity, inadequate infrastructure, and historical marginalisation, which have led to dismal maternal and newborn health outcomes.

Birth spacing

Dennis Miskella, a senior medical officer and gynaecologist in Embu County, Kenya, says it is important for women in Africa to have access to contraceptives to ensure proper spacing between pregnancies.

“Contraceptives are crucial for women to make informed choices about their reproductive health,” Miskella told SciDev.Net.

“Women who have had abortions are more likely to get pregnant again quickly, making access to contraceptives vital to prevent unintended pregnancies and reduce maternal mortality,” he added. AlphaGalileo/SP