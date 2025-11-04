Green loans in Africa raise concerns about economic sovereignty

This story by Vivian Wu and Jean Sovon originally appeared on Global Voices on November 3, 2025.

Chinese state media loves reporting about the country’s work in Africa, frequently touting positive, feel-good stories featuring solar farms glistening in the desert, hydropower dams promising prosperity, and transmission lines stretching across valleys. It is a narrative of light, progress, and friendship, in which Beijing plays a key role in helping Africa leap into a green future.

But beyond the glowing headlines lies a more complicated truth that many Chinese narratives overlook. Much of the money used to pay for these expensive development projects is financed through loans, which African countries will fund with tomorrow’s oil and cobalt, thereby trading future resources for today’s power.

It’s also unfair to blame China — as most global research papers and human rights organizations have done for decades — for looking to invest in Africa. Under a framework of win–win, China is giving loans and vowing to help African countries become more energy-friendly and follow a model of sustainable development, while also finding a lucrative market for its green industries, which have been stifled by overcapacity domestically.

This point is also supported by a new working paper from Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center. The study shows that between 2012 and 2020, Chinese development finance significantly reduced energy poverty in more than 850 regions across Africa. This doesn’t look like a country trying to recolonize Africa, as many Western narratives allege. It suggests instead that China is filling a gap left by others, using its loans to bring real electricity to communities long neglected by Western aid and investment.

Funding the green energy transition

It’s been on international media headlines and panel discussions for years that while China is a key player in funding electrification — particularly through hydropower, transmission lines, and, increasingly, solar energy — its financial institutions are also deeply invested in extractive industries. But twelve years after China first launched its Belt and Road Initiative, its global infrastructure and connectivity project, is that still the case? How has China’s approach changed over the years?

Chinese lenders accounted for approximately 12 percent of Africa’s external debt as of 2020, making it the continent’s single largest bilateral creditor, according to the think-tank Democracy in Africa.

In 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a high-profile commitment to African leaders to facilitate greater investment in Africa. To help realize Xi’s promises, China has established many new development projects and funds in Africa, including the launch of the Special Fund for the China–Africa Green Industrial Chain (中非绿色产业链专项资金), which is meant to help finance Africa’s green energy transition.

With a total size of RMB 5 billion (about USD 700 million), the fund supports cooperation across the entire green industrial chain — from upstream to downstream — focusing on clean energy, green transport, critical minerals, and the green upgrading of traditional industries. In addition, the China–Africa Development Fund has signed memoranda of understanding with huge Chinese companies, including CNBM, Guangxi Liugong Machinery, JD Technology, Ganfeng Lithium, and Beijing Wenhua Online, signaling broader ambitions to link African projects with Chinese corporate players.