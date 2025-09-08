How is Africa benefiting from China's global renewable push?



By Jean Sovon and Vivian Wu

China is positioning itself as the world’s champion for renewable energy and has been heavily investing in the sector for the last 20 years. On the other hand, in order to support its renewables sector and consolidate the supply chain, it has also been financing mega-projects that exploit natural resources such as coal and oil — particularly in Africa.

Between development, dependence, and the energy transition, some environmentalists worry that China is playing a double game that is harming Africa in its fight against environmental injustice.

China, a two-faced partner for Africa

Even though Africa has historically been one of the lowest emitters and therefore has negligibly contributed to the climate crisis compared to Europe, China, and North America, it is still one of the most at-risk regions when it comes to climate disasters and consequences.

On the continent, experts are implementing initiatives to combat climate change and mitigate its negative effects, even as mitigation measures are difficult to implement due to a lack of resources.

In this context, it is receiving significant support from China, which is positioning itself as a strategic partner of the continent by promising investments that could enable Africa to begin its green energy transition, thereby making its energy grid more resilient. During a tour of Africa in January 2025, Wang Yi, China's Minister of Foreign Affairs, told the Chinese media: