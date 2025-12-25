Kenyan filmmaker Emily Nderitu shows the world how to talk about climate change in Africa

This story by Bird Story Agency originally appeared on Global Voices on December 24, 2025.
Every village in Africa has a story about the rain. Some are prayers, some are warnings, all are memories of what the land once gave freely, and now it doesn’t. Emily Wanja Nderitu has built a career helping those stories find their way into the world’s climate conversation, in a way Africans can relate to. Nderitu is part of a vital, growing contingent of young African change-makers ensuring the continent’s narratives do not get overlooked in the global discourse. Her weapon: film.
The humid air of the Amazon hangs heavy as dusk settles over the sprawling city of Belem, Brazil, during the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), a world away from the familiar heat of her native Kenya.
Yet for Emily Wanja Nderitu, the setting feels familiar in another way: it is a frontline in the global climate struggle, a place where local stories must be told if justice is to be achieved.
Nderitu, who works with Doc Society, a global organization supporting independent storytellers, believes that Africa’s climate narrative must be reclaimed from the margins.
“COP is an event. Climate is not an event,” she said with the calm assurance of someone who has spent years watching headlines fade faster than droughts end.
In the crowded halls of the conference center where global climate diplomacy is brokered, promises are often made, and just as often broken.
For nearly a decade, Nderitu has been trying to change how the world talks about the planet’s crisis and examining who gets to tell that story.
As an impact producer at Doc Society, she works behind the scenes, connecting filmmakers, activists, and cultural institutions across Africa to help them build stories that don’t just stir emotion but move policy, shift power, and stay in communities long after the cameras leave.
Her work revolves around two initiatives: the Democracy Story Unit and the Climate Story Labs — both designed to fuse art, science, and politics. She explained:
It’s an unconventional approach in a world that often treats climate communication as a technical affair. But Nderitu’s lens is deeply human and unapologetically African.
She first stepped into the field in 2016 as the impact producer for Thank You for the Rain, an award-winning documentary following Kenyan farmer Kisilu Musya as he transformed from a struggling grower into a climate campaigner. She recalled:
Since then, she’s worked with filmmakers across the continent to spotlight what she calls the wisdom in the everyday.
That intimacy with the land, she says, is Africa’s secret weapon in the climate fight — but one the world rarely listens to. She said:
For Nderitu, the task isn’t to romanticize ancestral knowledge, but to modernise how it’s valued.
She believes African voices must shape the climate narrative not just as witnesses but as strategists. She explained:
That conviction drives the Climate Story Labs she helps run across the continent. Part creative incubator, part movement-building experiment, the labs bring together everyone from scientists to poets to local chiefs. “We treat stories as living organisms,” Nderitu explained.
She recounts moments where storytelling has already led to change. A film screening on land rights in Kenya sparked a town hall that pushed local leaders to revise an outdated water policy. In South Africa, a community photo project on drought inspired a new school garden programme. None of these made international news, but they mattered.
“Impact doesn’t have to trend,” she said. “It just has to work.”
That quiet philosophy sets her apart from the noise that surrounds global climate conversations, especially the performative chaos of COP meetings.
As COP30 unfolds, she and her colleagues are pushing for a new kind of climate diplomacy — one that begins not with targets but with truth. They envision a world where local stories shape global priorities, where a grandmother’s memory of past droughts is treated with the same respect as a scientist’s model of the future.
“If you want to change how people act, change what they believe,” she said. “And belief begins with story.”
In a conference dominated by numbers, Nderitu’s weapon of choice — empathy — feels almost radical. But in her world, it’s also the most pragmatic tool available. Stories, she insists, can make people care. And people who care, act.
(SY)
