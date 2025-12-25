Kenyan filmmaker Emily Nderitu shows the world how to talk about climate change in Africa

This story by Bird Story Agency originally appeared on Global Voices on December 24, 2025.

Every village in Africa has a story about the rain. Some are prayers, some are warnings, all are memories of what the land once gave freely, and now it doesn’t. Emily Wanja Nderitu has built a career helping those stories find their way into the world’s climate conversation, in a way Africans can relate to. Nderitu is part of a vital, growing contingent of young African change-makers ensuring the continent’s narratives do not get overlooked in the global discourse. Her weapon: film.

The humid air of the Amazon hangs heavy as dusk settles over the sprawling city of Belem, Brazil, during the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), a world away from the familiar heat of her native Kenya.

Yet for Emily Wanja Nderitu, the setting feels familiar in another way: it is a frontline in the global climate struggle, a place where local stories must be told if justice is to be achieved.

Nderitu, who works with Doc Society, a global organization supporting independent storytellers, believes that Africa’s climate narrative must be reclaimed from the margins.

“COP is an event. Climate is not an event,” she said with the calm assurance of someone who has spent years watching headlines fade faster than droughts end.