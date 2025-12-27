Senegal: Where Women’s Bodies Belong to Everyone But Themselves

Why sacrifice the lives of an already wounded conscious being for a potential life? This argument doesn’t hold up when looking at women’s mental health, physical health, or dignity. The right to bodily autonomy must take precedence. Asking a victim of rape or ’incest to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term for the sake of “societal values” is hypocritical, harsh, and deeply unjust.

Protecting moral standards

The other argument used against the right to abortion is that of tradition. What “moral standards” are we trying to protect? If “morals” mean controlling women’s bodies, then these morals are outdated. The “moral standards” we should protect are women’s dignity and freedom, not patriarchal conservatism.

The real issue is patriarchy, which continues to dictate what women should do with their bodies. The power of this ideology is such that some women, including educated women, defend it, proving to what extent patriarchal norms are internalized, even by those who should dismantle them.

In Africa, the arguments against abortion are strikingly similar and directly associated with three main areas: religion, traditions, and African values.” They revolve around the prohibition of killing found in three monotheistic religions, around the idea that abortion is an imported practice, foreign to local culture, which threatens the traditional moral values that consider motherhood a blessing. Another common argument is that an innocent, defenceless fetus should not pay for the circumstances of the pregnancy.

However, these arguments are primarily based on emotions, taboos, or a form of conservatism, and rarely on science, fundamental rights, or the reality of sexual violence. In Senegal, JGEN, an NGO committed to combating gender-based violence, has stepped up its calls for the law to stop criminalizing the victims of rape and incest, thus complying with the Maputo Protocol.

As a woman, I support the unconditional right to abortion. All women should be able to freely decide what is best for their bodies, their lives, their health, and their future, especially in cases of rape or incest. Choice should be a right and not a luxury.

