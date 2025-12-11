The Legendary Warrior Women of the Mauryan Empire: Chandragupta’s Bow-Wielding Protectors Shielded Him From the Lurking Dangers of His Own Harem



The female bodyguards are also mentioned by Chandragupta’s mentor and chief strategist Kautaliya in the foundational political treatise Arthashastra. These female bodyguards were called “Striganair dhanvibhihi,” which literally translates to “women armed with bows.” The text specifies that the king should be received first by these female guards early in the morning as part of a structured security arrangement, which was more than a ceremonial greeting. The Arthashastra focused on governance, espionage, and statecraft, so the mention of female bodyguards gave their existence institutional importance rather than making them appear incidental.



The royal palace of the Mauryan era can be described as both the seat of power and the breeding ground for intrigue. The Arthashastra bluntly says that a king’s “most untrustworthy people are his own queens and his own children,” showcasing a clear distrust of the king’s immediate family. It sounds ruthless, but some historical stories support this, such as those of Viduratha, Vairanya, and the King of Kashi, who were all believed to have been killed by close relatives. The instances of rulers being betrayed by their own family members are found throughout Indian history—from epic narratives to early dynastic chronicles. They shaped political thought, cautioning rulers in both history and mythology.

Thus, the female bodyguards were linked to a strategy born of necessity. A male bodyguard would be restricted by social taboos while confronting a female attacker or assassin, such as a concubine or queen. He would fear that his actions might violate boundaries within the harem, placing the king’s safety at risk. However, this was not the case for a female guard, as she faced no such constraints, making her an effective means of neutralizing threats without fear of impropriety. Kautaliya beautifully described the way gender was weaponised to protect the monarch, given that the royal premises were a gendered space.