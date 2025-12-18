Women “Talk to Much” and “Want to be R*ped”: Nick Fuentes Sparks Outrage on Piers Morgan Show With Misogynist Rant and Virgin Admission

Far right influencer and white nationalist Nick Fuentes has once again landed at the centre of controversy after an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan on his program Piers Morgan Uncensored, during which he admitted he is a virgin while doubling down on misogynistic views about women’s role in society.

The remarks were made during a recent episode of the show, aired on 8 December 2025, where Morgan pressed Fuentes on his beliefs, personal life, and long history of inflammatory statements. Clips from the interview have since circulated widely online, drawing backlash and ridicule across social media.

The exchange took a personal turn when Morgan directly questioned Fuentes about his sexuality and views on women. Asked whether he was attracted to women, Fuentes replied that he was. When Morgan followed up by asking if he was gay, Fuentes said no, but added that “women are difficult to be around”.

Morgan then asked whether Fuentes believed women should have the right to vote. Fuentes responded unequivocally that they should not, saying women should “absolutely” stay at home. The statement prompted Morgan to challenge him sharply, describing his views as outdated and deeply regressive.

“So basically you’re a 27-year-old dinosaur,” Morgan said, accusing Fuentes of being a misogynist who reduces women to stereotypes about aging and appearance. “Have you ever had sex?” Morgan asked in frustration, to which Fuentes bluntly replied, “No, absolutely not.”

The moment became one of the most shared clips from the interview, encapsulating the tense and mocking tone that defined much of the two hour conversation.

Fuentes has previously acknowledged that he is a virgin, having admitted the same in 2024 when he was 25 years old. During the interview, he did not dispute Morgan’s characterisation but continued to criticise women broadly, reinforcing his long standing rhetoric that feminism and women’s independence have undermined society.

Fuentes is widely known for his history of misogynistic, antisemitic, and extremist remarks. He has described himself as an “incel”, or involuntary celibate, a label often associated with online communities that express hostility toward women. Past comments attributed to Fuentes include claims that women “talk too much”, lose value as they age, and “want to be raped” – a clip of which Morgan played on the show and Fuentes proceeded to defend.

Fuentes spent much of the two-hour interview defending past comments of his, such as when he praised Hitler, ranted against ‘Jews, women, and blacks’, and denied the Holocaust. The interview also saw Fuentes make some bold statements, like, “Everybody except white people are racist” and “I’ve never been in love.”