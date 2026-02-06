Researchers in Africa are Using AI to Fill the Global Health Care Gap

This story by Chukwudi Anthony Okolue originally appeared on Global Voices on February 5, 2026.

In 2024, a 28-year-old maize farmer in Siaya County, western Kenya, walked into a small public clinic complaining of a fever. Ten years ago, he would have waited days — sometimes weeks — for a malaria, typhoid, or dengue diagnosis. In 2024, he received an answer in ninety seconds. A community health worker took a photo of a thick blood smear with an ordinary smartphone clipped to a USD 50 portable microscope. An artificial intelligence algorithm analyzed the image and suggested he had “Plasmodium falciparum ++” with 98.5 percent accuracy — better than most non-specialist lab technicians in the country. The farmer walked out with the correct antimalarial drug that same afternoon.

That pilot, run by the Kenyan Ministry of Health with technical support from the startup Ubenytics, is now active in more than 420 facilities across eight counties. Early results of the pilot study published in The Lancet Digital Health in March 2025 show a 31 percent reduction in inappropriate antibiotic prescribing and a 19 percent drop in severe malaria complications in intervention areas.

It is important to clarify terminology. While the term artificial intelligence is commonly used in both academic and popular discourse, the systems discussed in this article are more precisely described as large language models. These models do not exhibit general intelligence; rather, they perform rapid statistical pattern recognition and probabilistic text generation based on vast amounts of training data. Where appropriate, this article uses the term LLMs to reflect this distinction, while acknowledging that AI remains the umbrella term under which such technologies are often categorized.

Kenya is not an outlier

Across West Africa, Ghanaian startup Chestify AI, founded in 2020, is using artificial intelligence algorithms to support clinicians in interpreting chest X-rays and other imaging in under-resourced health centers. They generate visual heat maps and abnormality scores that help flag conditions such as tuberculosis and pneumonia, accelerating diagnosis in places where radiologists are scarce. In deployments across 25 health facilities, Chestify has reported diagnostic turnaround times reduced by about 40 percent, with imaging reports delivered within 3 hours rather than days.