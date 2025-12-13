Balancing AI and Human Empathy Is Key to Healthcare Innovation Says Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 12: While Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an essential tool in diagnostics and drug discovery, the technology’s judicious use can be a boon for healthcare and pharma sectors, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology on Friday.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Pharma & Life Sciences Summit 2025, Singh also underscored the government’s strong collaboration with the private sector in emerging biotechnology and gene therapy projects.

The Minister said that the biggest transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has been that the government reaches out to the industry with equal enthusiasm, reflecting a true whole-of-government, whole-of-industry approach.