Thou Shalt Not Question: Turns Out, Even MPs Can’t Ask Questions About PM CARES Fund, Opposition Demands Transparency

According to reports by The Indian Express, in a communication dated January 30, 2026, the PMO informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat that questions, Zero Hour notices, and special mentions related to PM CARES, PMNRF, and NDF are not admissible under parliamentary rules. Citing Rules 41(2)(viii) and 41(2)(xvii), the PMO stated that these funds do not fall under matters “primarily concerning the Government of India” or bodies directly accountable to it.

The PMO has argued that since the three funds are financed entirely through voluntary public contributions and do not receive money from the Consolidated Fund of India, they cannot be treated as part of regular government finances. Therefore, the government believes they are not answerable to Parliament in the same manner as budgetary allocations. The Secretariat has reportedly been advised to invoke these rules whenever questions related to the funds are raised.

The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, established in 1948, provides assistance to victims of natural disasters, accidents, and riots. The National Defence Fund supports the welfare of armed forces personnel and their families. Both are overseen by the Prime Minister and senior ministers.

Reports indicate that the combined balance of PM CARES, PMNRF, and NDF is estimated to be over ₹11,500 crore, adding to demands for greater transparency.

In January 2023, the central government told the Delhi High Court that PM CARES is neither created under the Constitution nor under any law passed by Parliament. In its affidavit, the Centre stated that the trust is neither owned nor controlled by the government and that the presence of public officials on its board is only for administrative convenience. On this basis, the government argued that the fund does not qualify as “State” under Article 12 and therefore falls outside the RTI framework.

The legal status of PM CARES has also been examined by the Supreme Court. On August 18, 2020, the court dismissed a PIL seeking the transfer of PM CARES funds to the National Disaster Response Fund.