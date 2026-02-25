Ethiopia and Eritrea are on Edge Again: What’s Behind the Growing Risk of War

What’s the history of conflict between the two countries?

A border dispute in 1998 ignited a deadly war between Ethiopia and Eritrea, which share a border of over 1,000km. The war started when Eritrean troops invaded Badme, a contested town in Tigray, the northernmost region of Ethiopia. It became one of the deadliest conflicts of contemporary Africa as tens of thousands lost their lives.

The war ended in June 2000 with the Algiers Agreement. It established a ceasefire, mandated the deployment of UN peacekeepers, and created a boundary commission to legally demarcate the disputed border. However, the fact that borders are yet to be demarcated means tensions could persist.

At the time, Ethiopia was ruled under a four-party political coalition created and dominated by Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The coalition, known as Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, ruled the country between 1991 and 2018.

Eritrea’s ruling party was historically an ally of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. That changed because the ally was in charge of Ethiopia when it won the war.

The resentment has never gone away.

Tensions have flared from time to time. The border is heavily militarised, with a no man’s land between the two armies serving as a security corridor.

Abiy Ahmed’s peace overtures to Eritrea in 2018 and the resulting peace agreement were lauded by many in the global community and locally. Most recognise that the countries have more in common than what sets them apart.