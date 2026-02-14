How to Get Away With Mass Murder: 4 Tactics Ethiopia Used to Hide Tigray Atrocities From the World

The tactics could easily be replicated by Ethiopia – or by other authoritarian regimes elsewhere – which makes understanding the Tigray case crucial.

The Tigray war demonstrates how modern authoritarian states can combine military force, information control and narrative framing to obscure mass atrocities.

When mass violence is rendered invisible, it is rarely resolved. Instead, it is reproduced. And when accountability is deferred, the conditions that enabled atrocities remain intact.

Manufactured invisibility

The production of a “zone of invisibility” in Tigray was the result of deliberate political and military strategies. The Ethiopian government and its allies systematically limited what could be seen, documented and understood about the war.

1. Communication shutdowns: Immediately after the war began, the Ethiopian government imposed a near-total communications blackout. This lasted over two years. It happened alongside widespread disruptions of telecom, media and power infrastructure. These measures isolated Tigray and prevented information about violence from circulating.

2. Restrictions on journalists and humanitarian organisations: Access to the region was tightly controlled. Journalists and humanitarian organisations were denied entry or restricted in their movements. This removed independent witnesses who could document events and convey civilian suffering to global audiences.

3. Physical blockades: Road closures, territorial occupation and blocked aid routes physically isolated the region. Tigray became a space where violence was difficult to observe or escape, allowing atrocities to unfold largely beyond international scrutiny.

4. Narrative framing: The federal state promoted narratives that made the violence in Tigray appear legitimate and necessary. Official discourse and allied media portrayed Tigrayans as “rebels”, “weeds” and a “cancer in the body politic”. This language dehumanised the population and normalised collective punishment. Such framing dampened calls for intervention and accountability. Additionally, the Tigray war was presented as a “law enforcement operation”. It was often addressed as a domestic conflict. This is despite the full-scale involvement of the Eritrean army. Foreign states also supplied weapons, including the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey and China.

Taken together, these patterns suggest that the violence was structured, targeted and sustained.

Large-scale fighting in Tigray formally ended with the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in November 2022. However, the aftermath has not brought justice or security.

Instead, violence has persisted in Tigray – and spread across Ethiopia.

Accountability mechanisms have been weakened or dismantled. Survivors of the 2020–2022 war continue to live under conditions of profound insecurity, humanitarian deprivation and ongoing human rights violations.

Evading justice and accountability

Following the ceasefire deal in 2022, the Ethiopian regime effectively undermined and ultimately dismantled international investigative mechanisms into crimes committed during the Tigray war.

In 2023, both the UN-mandated International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia and an African Union commission of inquiry were terminated. This left no independent international body to pursue accountability.

The dismantling of these mechanisms partly resulted from a sustained campaign by the regime and its allies. However, international actors also allowed themselves to be persuaded by promises made by Ethiopian authorities to establish domestic transitional justice processes.

These commitments amounted to what the UN Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia has described as “quasi-compliance”: symbolic gestures rather than genuine efforts to ensure accountability.