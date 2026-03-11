Government Attacks on Mainstream Media Undermine the Credibility of Democracy in Botswana

Botswana’s hostile media landscape

For nearly 60 years now, Botswana has continued to reflect an impeccable democracy.

However, this is changing over time as the media becomes more outspoken and robust, and attacks on the press become more common. During the administration of Seretse Khama Ian Khama, some journalists were even arrested and thrown into jail. When President Mokgweetsi Masisi took over in 2019, he promised fair engagement and treatment of the media.

But his presidency was marked by endless rebuttals and public attacks against the press.

Fast forward to today, and the media is still fighting the same battles, particularly private media. It is well documented that private media in Botswana is under threat and seems to be dying a slow death. Newsrooms are under-resourced and functioning with poor morale, reporters are widely overworked and underpaid, and many experienced journalists are leaving to work for international media or join the corporate sector. There is also pronounced self-censorship among journalists as they fear criticism, harassment, and lawsuits for their reporting.

Botswana’s new president, Duma Boko, is a human rights lawyer. During the new administration’s inaugural cabinet meeting on November 21, 2024, President Duma Boko underscored the significance of accountability, discipline, and service to the nation. He also reiterated the “importance of unity, collective responsibility and collaboration.”

But his recent attacks on the Botswana media have threatened to undermine the ethos of democracy and also what the media represents.

President Boko has expressed disdain for the media and accused it of peddling lies, even saying that 90 percent of media outlets in Botswana spread fake news. He also criticized the quality of journalism, the standard of reporting, and reporters’ language skills. He hastened to add that he “appreciates what the media is trying to do.” But the damage had already been done.