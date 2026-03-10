Democracy Needs Women: Feminist Leadership in Times of Shrinking Enabling Environments For Civil Society

Similarly, Moroccan blogger and human rights defender Saida El Alami has faced repeated arrests linked to her online criticism of authorities and advocacy for political detainees. Online spaces can also become sites of coordinated attacks: Brazilian journalist Patrícia Campos Mello faced a major harassment campaign after reporting on election disinformation, including threats and sexualised smear campaigns amplified by political actors.

Across parts of East Africa, women have taken leading roles in election observation, community mediation, and civic education — not as symbolic participants, but as architects of democratic accountability.

For Kabisama Martina, feminist leadership is not about representation alone. It is about transforming power structures so that democracy works for those historically excluded from it.

Media narratives and the politics of masculinity

In Cameroon, journalist and media executive Beau-Bernard Fonka Mutta approaches democracy from another angle: the cultural narratives that shape who is seen as legitimate in public life.

Raised in an environment where boys were taught not to cry, not to show vulnerability, and to equate masculinity with dominance, Mutta reflects critically on how these norms spill into politics and media. “Society imposes on us what a man should be,” he says. You should not show emotion. You should be strong. Brave. Dominant.”

These expectations do not remain confined to private life. They influence leadership styles, political discourse, and even newsroom cultures.

“I remember a top executive at our news agency saying that whenever he wants to discuss serious issues, he makes sure just men are at the table because women are not intelligent. Their job, according to him, is to be pretty and on air; the brainstorming is reserved for men,” Beau-Bernard recounts. “I remember asking myself where I was and with what sort of people I was dealing with because I know many super intelligent women.”

When dominance is normalized as strength, dialogue becomes weakness. When aggression is coded as authority, democratic debate narrows.

MuttaBeau-Bernard identifies as a feminist African man — a position that challenges the idea that gender justice is a “women’s issue.” For him, healthy masculinity means rejecting violence, embracing emotional literacy, and supporting women’s leadership not as a concession but as a democratic necessity.

The media plays a decisive role here. Newsrooms can either reproduce harmful stereotypes — portraying women as secondary, emotional, or unfit for leadership — or actively dismantle them.

Journalism, Mutta argues, must interrogate the narratives it amplifies. Because the media does not simply report on democracy, it shapes the conditions under which democracy functions.

Digital power and democratic risk

If traditional civic space is shrinking, digital space offers both opportunity and new danger.

Cameroonian journalist and media leader Evelyn Mengue A Koung, recently appointed the first woman and youngest Central Director for Television at the country’s national broadcaster, sees the digital era as double-edged.

On one hand, social media platforms allow women, even those in remote villages, to bypass traditional gatekeepers and tell their own stories. Digital tools can amplify marginalized voices, create networks of solidarity, and put local struggles on the international scene.

“From your smartphone, you can make yourself known to the world,” Kounge explains.