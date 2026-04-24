African Creators Struggle to Secure Decent Income in Gig Economy

In less than a decade, Africa has become one of the most dynamic environments for growth in the global creative economy. Driven by a young demographic, fast-growing smartphone adoption, and an audiovisual and music culture that’s enjoyed worldwide, thousands of digital creators have emerged in Lagos, Accra, Dakar, Lomé, and Nairobi. However, there is an economic gap between the creators’ works and their income.

Creators left behind despite a growing market

Nearly 85 percent of workers on the continent work in the informal sector, also known as the gig economy, where they engage in short-term, flexible jobs as a means of survival. Understanding what West Africa’s digital creators experience means assessing the gap between what they create and what they earn from it. The Africa Creator Economy Report 2.0, published by Communiqué and TM Global at the Africa Creators Summit in Lagos in January 2026, observed that the African creator economy is worth USD 3 billion today, with projections of over USD 17 billion by 2030.

The report also found that 60 percent of African creators earn less than USD 100 per month from their digital work, while 54 percent earn less than USD 62 per month. These are the individuals who create Afrobeat tracks that Spotify pushes to the top of the global charts, Instagram images that reach Parisian trend agencies, and popular short-form content on TikTok that is replicated elsewhere without any credit or compensation.

One role is no longer enough

Kofi Dotse is a Ghana-based travel writer, content creator, and creative producer who grew up in Accra. He hoped to become a producer, which he ultimately achieved, as well as being a content creator, editor, trade negotiator, and, since 2025, a trainer.

In an episode of his podcast Hors Script (Unscripted), “From Labor to Value… The Premium Creative Blueprint,” recorded in English in early 2026, he gave a detailed explanation of the process that shaped him: