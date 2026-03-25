OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dies of Cancer: How Did He Build His Porn Empire?

In 2018, Radvinsky acquired a majority stake in Fenix International Ltd., the parent company of OnlyFans, from its founders, Tim Stokely and Guy Stokely. Originally launched in 2016, the platform was relatively small before his takeover. Under his leadership, it shifted towards subscription-based content, including adult content, and experienced significant expansion.

The platform operates on a model where creators earn through subscriptions, tips, and direct interactions with users, retaining 80% of their earnings while the company takes a 20% commission. During the COVID-19 pandemic, OnlyFans saw a major surge in users and creators, becoming a mainstream digital platform. Radvinsky entered the Forbes billionaire list in 2021. By 2024, OnlyFans had over 4.6 million creators and around 377 million users, generating approximately $1.4 billion in revenue.

Before acquiring OnlyFans, Radvinsky was already active in the online porn industry. As a teenager, he founded Cybertania Inc., which operated websites such as Password Universe that directed users to adult content platforms. Some of these ventures faced legal scrutiny, including lawsuits filed by Amazon and Microsoft over the alleged misuse of their names.

He later founded MyFreeCams, an adult webcam streaming platform that gained popularity and contributed to his early financial success. His early ventures were often described as controversial, but they played a role in building his business portfolio.