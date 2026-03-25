OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dies of Cancer: How Did He Build His Porn Empire?

Leonid Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans, died at 43 after cancer; born in Ukraine and raised in Chicago, he studied at Northwestern University.
He acquired the platform in 2018 and drove its massive growth, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning it into a global subscription-based service with millions of users and creators.
His earlier ventures in the adult industry faced legal scrutiny, while OnlyFans also dealt with regulatory concerns; he was also involved in philanthropy, including funding cancer research.
On March 23, 2026, Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of the subscription-based platform OnlyFans, passed away at the age of 43 after a long battle with cancer. He played a key role in transforming OnlyFans into a billion-dollar company and reshaping the online content industry, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the platform witnessed rapid growth.
Born in Odesa, Ukraine, Radvinsky moved to Chicago, USA, as a child. He later graduated from Northwestern University in 2002 with a degree in economics. Despite his immense success, he maintained a low profile and rarely gave interviews. In his later years, he lived in Florida. He is survived by his wife, Katie Chudnovsky, whom he married in 2008, and their four children.
In 2018, Radvinsky acquired a majority stake in Fenix International Ltd., the parent company of OnlyFans, from its founders, Tim Stokely and Guy Stokely. Originally launched in 2016, the platform was relatively small before his takeover. Under his leadership, it shifted towards subscription-based content, including adult content, and experienced significant expansion.
The platform operates on a model where creators earn through subscriptions, tips, and direct interactions with users, retaining 80% of their earnings while the company takes a 20% commission. During the COVID-19 pandemic, OnlyFans saw a major surge in users and creators, becoming a mainstream digital platform. Radvinsky entered the Forbes billionaire list in 2021. By 2024, OnlyFans had over 4.6 million creators and around 377 million users, generating approximately $1.4 billion in revenue.
Before acquiring OnlyFans, Radvinsky was already active in the online porn industry. As a teenager, he founded Cybertania Inc., which operated websites such as Password Universe that directed users to adult content platforms. Some of these ventures faced legal scrutiny, including lawsuits filed by Amazon and Microsoft over the alleged misuse of their names.
He later founded MyFreeCams, an adult webcam streaming platform that gained popularity and contributed to his early financial success. His early ventures were often described as controversial, but they played a role in building his business portfolio.
OnlyFans has also faced regulatory scrutiny over content moderation, particularly regarding concerns about child safety and illegal material. In 2024, UK regulator Ofcom investigated whether minors could access adult content on the platform. Although the probe was later dropped, the company was fined for failing to provide accurate information. The platform has also faced legal challenges and criticism related to content moderation practices.
Radvinsky was also involved in philanthropic activities. He and his wife supported a $23 million grant programme for cancer research and donated to organisations such as the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He also invested in technology companies through his venture capital firm, Leo.com.
Following his death, his stake in Fenix International Ltd. is reported to be held by the LR Fenix Trust. There had also been reports of a potential sale of a majority stake in OnlyFans, which could value the company at several billion dollars.
[VP]
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