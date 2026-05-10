From Blooms to Bytes: Will Kenya’s Data Center Boom Repeat the ‘Greenhouse Effect’?

History is repeating itself in Naivasha, Kenya, with a new industrial wave of data center construction sweeping through the same region as tech giants like Microsoft and G42 are embarking on a USD 1 billion “green” data center project in Olkaria, Naivasha. This new wave of industrial construction in Naivasha, marketed as the “backbone of the digital economy,” mirrors the earlier floral boom. They are also offering familiar pledges of job creation and technological growth, but evading scrutiny regarding land rights, environmental rights, digital rights and sovereignty, tax justice, labor, and human rights. Social actors in the Global Minority are already sounding the alarm on how data centers “guzzle” water and violate communities’ labor rights.

Are data centers a boon for Kenya’s economy, or are they going to abuse Kenyan citizens’ rights?

The construction of data center infrastructure in Kenya is a double-edged sword. While these data storage facilities are often marketed as the “backbone of the digital economy,” their physical presence introduces significant risks related to land rights, water exploitation, labor abuses and violation, tax evasions and avoidance and the deepening of existing inequalities. Also, the rapid construction of data centers might entrench a new form of digital colonialism just as the cut-flower industry sparked debates over land rights, labor conditions, environmental sustainability and tax justice in Kenya. The parallel between the polythene greenhouses of the 1980s and the high-tech server farms of today suggests that without rigorous oversight, the promise of a digital future may come at the same heavy cost to human rights and environmental justice as the floral exports that preceded it.

The construction of Microsoft and G42’s data center has raised several questions in the minds of many Kenyan activists and citizens: Will Microsoft and G42 pay land rates and rents at the same scale as ordinary Kenyans for the Olkaria site, or will they be granted exemptions? Who will carry the burden of the massive water and electricity consumption required for these facilities ? Will the burden fall on the Kenyan taxpayer or the corporations themselves? Will the local economy be bypassed through “tax holidays” and profit-shifting maneuvers that drain the local economy? How will the storage of sensitive national data be protected when the infrastructure is controlled by foreign entities like the US and UAE?

While Microsoft is registered in the US, specifically incorporated in the state of Washington, with its global headquarters in Redmond, Washington, G42 is a prominent artificial intelligence and cloud computing holding company registered and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

G42 has a massive strategic partnership with Microsoft, which recently invested USD1.5 billion in the company. In the context of the Kenya project, G42 often acts as the regional infrastructure lead, while Microsoft provides the software and cloud platform (Azure).

The Microsoft and G42 data center in Olkaria, Naivasha, is being built on land owned by the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen). The project is located within the KenGen Green Energy Park, a 342-hectare (845-acre) industrial zone situated at the Olkaria geothermal fields. This park was established by KenGen to allow industrial investors to set up facilities near the source of geothermal power for a direct and sustainable energy supply. By building on KenGen’s land, the data center can be powered entirely by renewable geothermal energy produced on-site. While the land is KenGen’s, the facility itself is a collaborative investment between Microsoft and G42, in partnership with the Kenyan Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy. Will Microsoft and G42 pay land rates and rents at the same scale as ordinary Kenyans for the Olkaria site after acquiring land for free?

Impact on Kenya’s revenue-generating systems

Kenya and the UAE are signatories to a Double Taxation Agreement (DTA), a bilateral treaty designed to foster trade by ensuring companies are not taxed twice on the same income. Traditionally, these “tax peace treaties” allocate taxing rights between the country where the income is generated (the source state) and the country where the company is headquartered (the residence state).

The Kenya-UAE DTA was signed in 2011. While Kenya maintains a standard corporate tax rate of 30 percent, the UAE is a significantly lower-tax jurisdiction, with rates historically ranging from 0 percent to 9 percent (following their 2023 corporate tax reforms). This disparity creates a significant fiscal challenge. Under the treaty, a firm like G42, which serves as a regional infrastructure lead and is headquartered in the UAE, can utilize the DTA to minimize its Kenyan tax exposure. Specifically, profits generated from Kenyan operations can be moved to the UAE through payments for services, royalties, or interest, a practice known as profit shifting. The DTA often lowers the withholding tax rates on these outward payments, effectively “shifting” the tax base from Kenya’s 30 percent environment to the UAE’s lower-tax regime, reducing withholding tax. This mechanism leaves the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) with a diminished tax base, as the primary taxing rights for a UAE-resident company often lean toward its home jurisdiction rather than where the physical infrastructure is located.