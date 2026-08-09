Whose Conservation, Whose Development? The Maasai Struggle Over Land in Northern Tanzania

In northern Tanzania, the struggle over land conservation has become more than an environmental dispute. It is a question of peace, justice, identity, and survival. Our recent research article examined how the Indigenous Maasai communities of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) and the Loliondo Game Controlled Area (LGCA) have been repeatedly displaced under the guise of conservation, environmental protection, and modernization.

The government, through its coercive apparatuses such as the police, has repeatedly displaced Maasai communities of the NCA and LGCA, saying that the Maasai are overburdening the area and putting a strain on environmental resources. This displacement has led to violent confrontations between Maasai residents and security forces. The article’s central message is clear: For sustainable and peaceful development, conservation should be people-centered.

The Maasai have lived in these areas for decades after being moved from what is now Serengeti National Park in 1959. At the time, they were resettled in Ngorongoro and Loliondo with the understanding that they could continue their pastoral way of life while coexisting with wildlife.

Today, however, they face renewed pressure to leave. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) argues that growing populations, livestock numbers, farming, and permanent settlements threaten fragile ecosystems. From this perspective, relocation is presented as necessary to protect biodiversity and tourism resources.