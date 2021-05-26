Age Is Only A Number When It Comes To Fashion

If you thought fashion on social media is just for millennials think again — there are many “mature” individuals and couples in their seventies and eighties who are all the rage on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, proving when it comes to fashion, age is just a number!

Don’t take our word for it, check out Mr. and Mrs. Verma’s profile (https://www.instagram.com/mr._and_mrs._verma/), and see the couple setting major fashion goals.

Taught by their granddaughter the Vermas got the hang of using social media to keep themselves and those who follow them entertained. From quirky dance reels to walking the runway in their backyard — the duo have cracked the code.

Mrs. Verma who is seventy-six is seen trying out many looks from street chic, grunge, and even contemporary fusion styles. The couple believes that “age is not a barrier” and are “slaying and spreading smiles” in their seventies. From dance routines to fashion shows, content created by the couple in the form of reels and videos is worth a dekho.

They’re not the only ones playing it cool at their age, “the original” @baddiewinkle aka Helen / Miss Baddie always has a few tricks up her sleeve. With over 3.5 million followers, Helen is a social media influencer with clout. She is often spotted trying out beauty and fashion looks that aren’t for the faint-hearted.

For those who love fashion check out Iris Apfel (@iris.apfel) to learn more than a thing or two in fashion and to get your game face on. A firm believer of “More is more & less is a bore”, Apfel is a stylist worth her salt.

So, the next time you are looking for fashion info… take it up a notch and check out these divas instead. (IANS/KB)