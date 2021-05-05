Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Air pollution Linked To High Blood Pressure, Heart Diseases In Children
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Air pollution Linked To High Blood Pressure, Heart Diseases In Children

Long-term exposure to PM2.5, PM10, and nitrogen dioxide was also associated with elevated systolic levels as well as the diastolic level

0
Air
The team explored the impact of long-term and/or short-term exposure to ambient air pollution on blood pressure levels of adolescents and/or children in China. Pixabay

Exposure to high levels of air pollutants during childhood increases the likelihood of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, and their risk for high blood pressure as adults, according to a meta-analysis of 14A studies. The findings showed that short-term exposure to PM10 was significantly associated with elevated systolic blood pressure (the top number on a blood pressure reading) in young adults.

Long-term exposure to PM2.5, PM10, and nitrogen dioxide was also associated with elevated systolic levels as well as the diastolic level (the bottom number on a blood pressure reading). The results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

“Our analysis is the first to closely examine previous research to assess both the quality and magnitude of the associations between air pollution and blood pressure values among children and adolescents,” said lead author Yao Lu, Professor of the Clinical Research Centre at the Third Xiangya Hospital at Central South University in Changsha, China.

“The findings provide evidence of a positive association between short- and long-term exposure to certain environmental air pollutants and blood pressure in children and adolescents,” Lu said. This systematic review and meta-analysis pooled information from 14 studies and included data for more than 350,000 children and adolescents (mean ages 5.4 to 12.7 years).

ALSO READ: During Covid 1 In 5 Older Adult’s Mental Health And Sleep Worsened

The team explored the impact of long-term and/or short-term exposure to ambient air pollution on blood pressure levels of adolescents and/or children in China, the US, and Europe. “To reduce the impact of environmental pollution on blood pressure in children and adolescents, efforts should be made to reduce their exposure to environmental pollutants,” said Lu. “Additionally, it is also very important to routinely measure blood pressure in children and adolescents, which can help us identify individuals with elevated blood pressure early,” Lu noted. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleCrowdfunding Breathing New Hope In Relief Efforts
Next articleTrump Launches New Networking Site After Twitter, Facebook Ban

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Writers In China Are Being Detained For Writing About COVID Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Lin Yang Writers sharing their experiences of the COVID pandemic or expressing views on their cultural heritage are at increased risk in China, which...
Read more
Lead Story

Signal App Exposes How Facebook, Instagram Use Your Data For Advertising

NewsGram Desk - 0
Encrypted messaging app Signal has challenged the user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram by sharing a series of ads on Instagram to showcase...
Read more
Entertainment

Home Isn’t A Safe Haven In A Kashmir Lockdown: Farah Bashir

NewsGram Desk - 0
When she sent a picture of a brooding girl, sitting atop a shikara, to Times Square, one of her editors commented that it looked...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Writers In China Are Being Detained For Writing About COVID Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Lin Yang Writers sharing their experiences of the COVID pandemic or expressing views on their cultural heritage are at increased risk in China, which...
Read more

Signal App Exposes How Facebook, Instagram Use Your Data For Advertising

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Encrypted messaging app Signal has challenged the user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram by sharing a series of ads on Instagram to showcase...
Read more

Home Isn’t A Safe Haven In A Kashmir Lockdown: Farah Bashir

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
When she sent a picture of a brooding girl, sitting atop a shikara, to Times Square, one of her editors commented that it looked...
Read more

Dell Technologies Announces Innovative Edge Data Unlocking Solutions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to help customers accelerate investments in connected technology, modern networking, 5G, and analytics, Dell Technologies on Wednesday introduced new solutions and...
Read more

Trump Launches New Networking Site After Twitter, Facebook Ban

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Banned on Facebook and Twitter, former US President Donald Trump has launched a new so-called social media platform, which is actually just a WordPress...
Read more

Air pollution Linked To High Blood Pressure, Heart Diseases In Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Exposure to high levels of air pollutants during childhood increases the likelihood of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, and their risk for...
Read more

Crowdfunding Breathing New Hope In Relief Efforts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In this hour of need, individuals and organizations are looking at breathing new hope in the Covid-19 battle through crowdfunding campaigns. Milaap, a crowdfunding...
Read more

Notable Revolutions In World History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada