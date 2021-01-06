Thursday, January 7, 2021
Amazon Working on Alexa Device That Monitors Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts

Sleep Apnea
Amazon plans Alexa device that monitors sleep disorder: Report. Pixabay

Amazon is working on a new Alexa-driven device that can monitor sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, Business Insider reported.

According to the report, the palm-sized device is reportedly designed to sit on a bedside table and use a millimeter-wave radar to sense your breathing.

Amazon’s project is apparently being developed under the code name “Brahms” after the German composer of Lullaby.

The device resembles a “standing hexagonal pad connected to a metal wire base,” the report noted.

Amazon declined to comment on the existence of the project.

If you snore loudly and feel tired even after a full night’s sleep, you might have sleep apnea.

Sleep Apnea
Snoring, feeling exhausted after sleep are few symptoms. Unsplash

In 2014, Japanese company Nintendo announced a “non-wearable” device that could track sleep via radio waves, reports The Verge. However, the device was never released.

OnePlus has also announced a new concept phone that used mmWave radar to monitor breathing.

The concept smartphone changes colors as you breathe, and sports a motion-tracking radar tool.

According to the company, it is using a technology called Electronic Color, Material, and Finish (ECMF) for the OnePlus 8T concept phone.

The radar could sense your breathing and change the back’s color in time with it, “effectively making the phone a biofeedback device”. (IANS)

