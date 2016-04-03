Belize: Indian Connection

According to the documentary titled “Artifacts of East Indians in Belize.” East Indians in Belize comprise four percent (around 7,000 people) of the population. Understandably, they have lost almost all of their traditional Indian culture. Interestingly, Indians in Belize are longing to rediscover and reclaim their Indian history, heritage, and culture. They are looking toward Trinidad for inspiration, interaction, support, and sustenance.

Formerly known as British Honduras, Belize is the only English-speaking country in Central America. Bordered by Mexico to the north and Guatemala to the west and south, it lies at the heart of the Caribbean Basin. Belize is home to giant Mayan pyramids and the world’s second-largest barrier reef. It has a mélange of more than ten different cultures, concentrated across its six districts.

Indian Independence Day celebrations in 2015 by the community in Belize (from the Facebook page of the Belize Indian Community).