Belize: Indian Connection

Belize is a small country in Central America, near Mexico, with a population of around 350,000 (3.5 lakh). Interestingly, Belize is the only officially English-speaking country in Latin America.
Many may not know that Belize also has a small percentage of its population that traces its roots back to India (East India). I came across a fascinating seven-minute documentary film directed by Dr. Kumar Mahabir, an anthropologist and academic at the University of Trinidad and Tobago.
According to the documentary titled “Artifacts of East Indians in Belize.” East Indians in Belize comprise four percent (around 7,000 people) of the population. Understandably, they have lost almost all of their traditional Indian culture. Interestingly, Indians in Belize are longing to rediscover and reclaim their Indian history, heritage, and culture. They are looking toward Trinidad for inspiration, interaction, support, and sustenance.
Formerly known as British Honduras, Belize is the only English-speaking country in Central America. Bordered by Mexico to the north and Guatemala to the west and south, it lies at the heart of the Caribbean Basin. Belize is home to giant Mayan pyramids and the world’s second-largest barrier reef. It has a mélange of more than ten different cultures, concentrated across its six districts.
Indian Independence Day celebrations in 2015 by the community in Belize (from the Facebook page of the Belize Indian Community).
Unlike any other Caribbean country, Belize experienced three waves of Indian migration, beginning in 1858. The first wave consisted of around 1,000 deported ex-soldiers (and their families) who had rebelled against the British government during India’s First War of Independence (the Sepoy Rebellion). The second wave involved ex-indentured Indian workers from Jamaica who migrated to Belize in 1872. The third wave came from Guatemala, where Indians had gone to work on coffee plantations in the Café Mountains.
The current Indo-Belizean population also includes Indians who migrated in search of business and employment opportunities. For example, Sindhis (Sindhi Hindus) form a significant portion of the present-day Indo-Belizean community.
Notable individuals from the Indo-Belizean community include George Singh (former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Belize), Gian Chand Gandhi, former Solicitor General of Belize, Sylvia Gilharry Perez, founder of the Corozal Organization of East Indian Heritage (COEICH), Payal Ghanwani, the first-ever Indo-Belizean senator, as well as Doug Singh, Lutchman Sookhnandan, and Oscar Ramjeet.
Indians in Belize are mainly concentrated in Toledo, Corozal, and Belize City.
