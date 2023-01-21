United States sanctions Russian Wagner Group

By: Patsy Widakuswara

WHITE HOUSE — The White House on Friday announced it will designate the Wagner Group, the Russian private military company supporting Moscow's war on Ukraine, as a Transnational Criminal Organization, hitting it with sanctions and limiting its ability to do business around the world.

Declaring Wagner a TCO freezes its assets in the U.S. and prohibits Americans from providing funds, goods or services to the group.

"It will give us more flexibility," John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said in a Friday interview with VOA.

"We were already sanctioning Russia writ large across the board, and some of those sanctions and export controls we know also tangentially had an effect on private military contractors like Wagner, but this is really targeted towards Wagner specifically," he said of the sanctions that will be put in effect by the U.S. Treasury Department next week.