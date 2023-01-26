US jails Army Reservist for spying

A Chinese former graduate student was sentenced in Chicago on Wednesday to eight years in prison for spying for China.

31-year-old Ji Chaoqun, who is also a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, was “acting illegally within the United States as an agent of the People’s Republic of China,” the U.S. Justice Department said.

Beijing has yet to respond to the decision.

Ji was convicted last September on three counts including gathering “biographical information on certain individuals for possible recruitment” by the Chinese state security apparatus.

“The individuals included Chinese nationals who were working as engineers and scientists in the United States, some of whom worked for U.S. defense contractors,” the department said in a press release.

Ji came to the U.S. to study electrical engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology in 2013 and was arrested in 2018.

His case is part of China’s efforts to “obtain access to advanced aerospace and satellite technologies being developed by companies within the U.S.,” according to the Justice Department.

Court documents said the former student worked at the direction of high-level intelligence officers in the Jiangsu Province Ministry of State Security, a provincial department of the Ministry of State Security (MSS), China’s powerful intelligence and security agency.

He is known to have made an oath to “devote the rest of my life to state security,” it was revealed at his trial last year.