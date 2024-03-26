How High-Speed, Low-Latency Satellite Connectivity Can Help Rural U.S. Businesses Grow

U.S. Businesses Grow:- Small businesses in rural America face challenges their urban counterparts don’t. This sector is an important part of the U.S. economy and provides critical support to rural communities. A major obstacle is limited access to high-speed internet. Consider the many ways a business might depend on internet access for success. Here are some example functions:

Transaction processing : This is important for everyone—from small retail outlets to remote tourist destinations.

E-commerce : Rural small businesses export everything from specialty foods to niche industrial products, and connectivity can help them reach customers anywhere.

Global sourcing of needed components : Robust rural connectivity can open small businesses to global markets and help them find the best products and prices for value-added operations.

Online learning or training : Rural populations are often far removed from formal training facilities, and high-speed internet can help people learn important skills by watching instructional videos on platforms like YouTube.

Customer Wi-Fi : This is an important service to customers in a waiting area at a doctor’s office or auto repair shop.

Tracking shipments: Given their remote location, small rural businesses often rely on deliveries—both sending and receiving—even more than urban ones.

Customer communication : Clients and customers everywhere increasingly expect timely business communications.

Booking a table at a restaurant: Tourism is a major economic driver for rural areas, and the businesses that make transactions low friction have a competitive advantage.

Conventional options for connectivity—like fiber optics, cable, or 5G—are often not available in rural areas. The build-out for these services requires a population density and subscriber base that will justify the costs. Rural communities generally don’t meet the requirements and, thus don’t receive access.

