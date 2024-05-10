Purnima Nath Announces Candidacy for U.S. Congress Wisconsin-4

Our communities are facing serious challenges. Political correctness has crept into our society, and as a consequence, people are hurting. Ms. Nath believes that divisive politics are dangerous for ordinary citizens and that we must focus on developing our communities, ensuring that our streets are safe, reducing the tax burden, and providing our children and youth with quality education free from political agendas.

Ms. Nath understands that unless we address corruption, crime, fraud, and waste; and prioritize real education over political indoctrination, we cannot build a healthy society or progress as a nation. She is dedicated to being the change we need in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a community that has long been under a left political influence since 1949. At this critical inflection point for our community (and the country), it is even more crucial that our society does not fall further from grace.

With an MBA from the prestigious Northwestern University Kellogg School of Business and a background in engineering, Ms. Nath has served as a management consultant for various multinational corporations. She is also the founder of the nonprofit organization Spindle India, Inc., and the producer of the popular ethnic festival IndiaFest Wisconsin.

Join Purnima Nath on her mission to bring positive change to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Let us build a brighter, safer, and stronger future together.