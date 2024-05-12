American Association of Neurological Surgeons Names Jacques Morcos, Md, Faans, as the Organization’s President

American Association of Neurological Surgeons:- The AANS proudly announces the appointment of Jacques

Morcos, MD, FAANS, as its new president. Dr. Morcos, a distinguished figure in the field of neurosurgery, assumed this leadership role on May 6 and is poised to guide the organization to new heights of excellence and innovation. His stewardship promises to energize the neurosurgical community and advance patient care globally.

Renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to neurosurgery, Dr. Morcos brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role. As professor and chairman of neurosurgery at UT Health Houston and director of cerebrovascular and skull base surgery, he has demonstrated unparalleled skill and dedication in treating a wide array of neurological conditions. His areas of specialization include cerebrovascular lesions, complex brain tumors and minimally invasiv endonasal endoscopic approaches, among others.

Under Dr. Morcos’s visionary guidance, the AANS Executive Committee for the 2024-25 term is poised to drive transformative change within and beyond the organization. Comprising esteemed neurosurgical leaders such as past-president Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS; president-elect E. Sander Connolly, MD, FAANS; vice president E. Antonio Chiocca, MD,

PhD, FAANS; secretary Aviva Abosch, MD, PhD, FAANS; and treasurer Sepideh Amin- Hanjani, MD, FAANS, the AANS is committed to advancing the highest standards of patient care, education and research in neurosurgery.