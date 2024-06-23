TikTok legal filing details case against potential US ban

TikTok, a platform that allows users to create, publish, share, and comment on short-form videos, has an estimated 170 million regular users in the U.S.

American officials have long expressed their concern that the company's Chinese ownership creates a national security risk.

They argue that it could allow the Chinese Communist Party access to the personal information of millions of Americans, while at the same time allowing Beijing to exercise control over the kinds of messages that the platform serves up to its users.

In its court filing, the company says the law is an unprecedented violation of the right to free speech enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution.

"Never before has Congress expressly singled out and shut down a specific speech forum," the complaint says. "Never before has Congress silenced so much speech in a single act."