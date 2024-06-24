Journalist Misty Severi lives in Washington, D.C.

Childhood and the Years of Instruction are the Years in Question

She has continued to pursue journalism and storytelling throughout her entire life, both of which were fanned by Misty Severi's childhood in Riverside, which stoked her interest for both of these fields. It was because of the varied environment that she developed a strong interest in tales, which laid the groundwork for her future professional endeavors.

After that, she decided to focus her professional life on the topic of narratives. She attended California Baptist University for a period of time, during which she was able to perfect her abilities and receive a dual degree. In the year 2021, she graduated with a dual degree in history and global media. It was during this time period in history that the significance of journalism in relation to the development of consciousness and the formation of opinions was pushed to the forefront.