US warns Israeli offensive in Lebanon could bring wider war, draw in Iran

The top U.S. military officer warned Sunday that an Israeli offensive in Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group would raise the risk of a broader conflict that draws in Iran.

Israel has been battling Iran-backed Hamas in its offensive in the Gaza Strip for months while also engaging in daily skirmishes with Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that Iran would be “more inclined to provide greater support to Hezbollah,” describing the militants as having more resources than Hamas.