Paris Olympics:- A nutritionist for China’s national swim team claimed that Chinese players have been “unfairly treated” in the leadup to the 2024 Paris Olympics with frequent anti-doping tests, while American swimmer Gretchen Walsh had not had to take any such tests.

But the claim is false. Walsh underwent several anti-doping tests in both 2023 and 2024. The number of tests varies for each athlete since the World Anti-Doping Agency prioritizes testing top performers at high profile international competitions under a practice it terms “target testing”.

The claim was shared by Yu Liang, a nutritionist for China’s national swim team, on Wiebo on July 19, 2024.

“Chinese swimmers had been unfairly tested at a disproportionate rate in the leadup to the 2024 Paris Olympic,” his now-deleted post reads in part.

His post included a spreadsheet showing that Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei underwent 43 doping tests in 2023 while American swimmer Gretchen Walsh had not been tested at all.

While Yu had removed his original post , Chinese media outlets such as Guancha cited him in reports claiming the United States used underhanded tactics in preparation for the Olympics.

A former Chinese diver, Gao Min, also claimed that frequent drug testing against China’s swim team interfered with its performance.

But the claim is false.

Tests on Walsh

The Aquatics Integrity Unit, a branch of the World Aquatics responsible for anti-doping testing, told AFCL that Walsh had been tested nine times in 2023 and nine times in 2024 following standards enforced by the World Anti-Doping Agency, or WADA.

Records kept by the United States Anti-Doping Center also show such tests had been conducted.

These 18 tests do not account for any additional tests that Walsh, a collegiate athlete, may have been tested under the National Collegiate Athletic Association system in the US, although the association has not disclosed the exact number of tests Walsh has undergone through their organization.

Better performance, more tests

The World Aquatics commissioned the International Testing Agency, or ITA, to conduct drug tests for teams participating in this year’s Olympics.

According to ITA statistics, the 31 members of the Chinese swim team were tested an average of 21 times each, totaling more than 600 tests. In contrast, the 46 swimmers on the U.S. swim team were tested a total of 276 times, which averages to about 6 tests per swimmer.

In section 4.5 of WADA’s most recent doping test standards , the organization states that it prioritizes testing top-performing athletes in high-profile international competitions through a practice called “target testing.”