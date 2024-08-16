Alleged leader of cybercriminals extradited to US

Cybercriminals:- The alleged leader of an international computer hacking and wire fraud operation has been extradited to the United States from Poland to face cybercrime charges in New Jersey and Virginia, U.S. officials said.

Maksim Silnikau, a Belarusian and Ukrainian dual national also known as Maksym Silnikov, made his initial court appearance Monday in Newark, New Jersey, where he is facing cybercrime charges, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The 38-year-old remains in U.S. custody following his court appearance.

Silnikau was known under several names while engaging in his multiyear, online crime schemes, including J.P. Morgan, "xxx," and "lansky."

Appearing alongside him in court were his alleged co-conspirators Volodymyr Kadariya, 38, also a Belarusian and Ukrainian dual national, and Andrei Tarasov, 33, a Russian national.

The Justice Department said the three face charges in New Jersey in connection with "a scheme to transmit the Angler Exploit Kit, other malware, and online scams to the computers of millions of unsuspecting victim internet users through online advertisements — so-called 'malvertising,'" from October 2013 to March 2022.

Prosecutors said Angler allowed the cybercriminals to deliver malware by exploiting vulnerabilities in internet browsers and plug-ins.

The unsuspecting victims would receive malvertising, or false messages telling them their devices were infected with a virus. The victims were frequently tricked into buying or downloading dangerous software that provided the hackers with remote access to the victims' personal information, including financial information.

Silnikau is also accused of creating and using ransomware, including to execute attacks on New York- and California-based companies.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the U.S. has taken "another step forward in disrupting ransomware actors and malicious cybercriminals who prey on victims in the U.S. and around the world."

"As alleged, for over a decade, the defendant used a host of online disguises and a network of fraudulent ad campaigns to spread ransomware and scam U.S. businesses and consumers. Now, thanks to the hard work of federal agents and prosecutors, along with Polish law enforcement colleagues, Maksim Silnikau must answer these grave charges in an American courtroom," Monaco said of Silnikau.

"Cybercriminals should know that even if they attempt to hide their criminal conduct behind the anonymity of the internet that eventually, through the dedication of international law enforcement professionals, they will be apprehended and held accountable for their actions," said Brian Lambert, the Secret Service's assistant director of investigations.

In New Jersey, Silnikau, Kadariya and Tarasov face maximum penalties of 27 years in prison on wire fraud conspiracy charges, 10 years in prison on computer fraud conspiracy charges, and 20 years in prison on each wire fraud count, the Justice Department said.

In Virginia, Silnikau is looking at a minimum of two years in prison and a maximum of 20 years from charges that include conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, and two counts each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. VOA/SP