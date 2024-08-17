Hurricane Ernesto moves toward Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto:- U.S. forecasters said Hurricane Ernesto remained a category 2 storm Friday as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean on a path toward the island of Bermuda, where it is predicted to bring high winds, heavy rain and strong surf.

At last report, Ernesto was about 415 kilometers (258 miles) south-southwest of Bermuda and was moving to the north-northeast at 20 kph (13 mph). It has maximum sustained winds of 155 kph (about 100 mph).

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Bermuda, where Ernesto is expected to produce 15 to 30 centimeters (up to 12 inches) of rain with isolated maximum amounts up 38 centimeters (15 inches). Forecasters said this could result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding.

Officials in the British territory announced Thursday they would suspend public transportation and close the airport by Friday night. National Security Minister Michael Weeks had urged people to complete their hurricane preparations by Thursday.

While forecasters initially predicted Ernesto would continue to strengthen and possibly become a major storm — a Category 3 hurricane or stronger — by the time it reached Bermuda, they now say that strengthening seemingly halted overnight, although it has not lost its punch.

Ernesto was expected to strengthen further Friday before it passes near or over Bermuda sometime Saturday.

Forecasters said the size is generally larger than their previous forecast, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 110 kilometers (68 miles) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 425 kilometers (265 miles), so the life-threatening hazards from Ernesto are unchanged.

Even though Ernesto is expected to remain well off the U.S. East Coast, forecasters said the storm is expected to generate swells along the shoreline into the weekend. The swells could pose a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents.

High surf and rip currents are also possible in the northern Caribbean along the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas

during the next few days.

Ernesto brought heavy wind and rain to the northern Caribbean as it moved through Wednesday. It knocked out power, downed trees and forced schools and businesses to close in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where many of the island’s businesses and homes lost power.

Ernesto is the fifth named storm and the third hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. VOA/SP