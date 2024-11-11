Residents of Kamala Harris’s ancestral Indian village are disappointed with her loss

Kamala Harris’s ancestral Indian village: Residents in Kamala Harris’s ancestral village expressed disappointment at her defeat in the U.S. presidential election but said there is still hope in the future for her and that they feel pride in her participation in the hotly contested presidential race against Donald Trump.

Former President Trump, who previously won the November 2016 election, emerged as the victor on Wednesday morning.

In Harris’ maternal ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu, India, the frustration among residents, who were saying daily prayers at a temple for her victory, was clear as a Trump win became apparent.

“Many people gathered at our temple yesterday to pray for her victory,” Anbarasu, a retired oil company employee, told Radio Free Asia. “Though we’re disappointed by her defeat, she is still young and has future opportunities to run for president.”

“On behalf of myself and our villagers, we congratulate Trump and pray that his work benefits the people,” he added.

Young businessman Sundar said he was sad about Harris’ loss, though it was still admirable that she competed for the leadership of one of the world’s superpower nations.

Assistant village leader J.A. Sudhagar also expressed disappointment over Harris’ loss, despite residents’ many prayers at the local Dharmasastha Hindu temple. He extended congratulations to Trump on his victory “as per our tradition.”

Residents of Thulasendrapuram held special prayers and ceremonies at the temple on Nov. 5-6 to support Harris’ candidacy.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Trump on his win.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory,” Modi wrote on X. “As you build on the success of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity.”

‘Peace and stability’

The Dalai Lama also wrote a letter of congratulations to Trump, wishing him success in meeting challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of Americans and in contributing to peace in the world.

“In these times of great uncertainty and upheaval in several parts of the world, it is my hope that you will provide leadership in bringing about peace and stability,” the spiritual leader of Tibet wrote.

The Dalai Lama went on to say that Tibetans been honored to have received the support of respective U.S. presidents in their endeavors to protect and preserve Tibetans’ ancient Buddhist culture.

Several Indians interviewed by RFA said they were pleased with the result and optimistic that Trump’s victory would mean a continuation of his past relationship with Modi when he served as the 45th U.S. president.

Their relationship was marked by strong diplomatic engagement, strategic cooperation and personal warmth, despite sporadic spats over tariffs and trade imbalances.

“I am happy about Trump winning,” said New Delhi resident Sohan Lal. “I think he is good for India, and he is a friend of Modi.”

“If the American president is someone strong, then it is good for the world,” he said, adding that he believed Harris would not be as capable of governing the U.S. as Trump.

Manish, who works in the IT industry in New Delhi but only gave his first name, said Trump’s second term as president would be beneficial for the U.S. economy, given his experience as a businessman.

Manish also expressed hope that Trump’s good relationship with Modi would continue in the future.

Prashant, who also works in the IT industry in India’s capital but gave only his first name, agreed, expressing optimism that U.S.-India relations would reach a new high during Trump’s second presidential term.

“I think regardless of Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, whoever is better for India is what matters to us,” he said. RFA/SP