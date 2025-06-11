A New Chapter in US-Syrian Relations

US-Syrian Relations: “We are now in a moment of great opportunity in which Syria, with international support, can come into compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention and [UN] Resolution 2118,” said John Kelley, Acting U.S. Alternate Representative to the United Nations.

On his recent trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump opened a new chapter in U.S.-Syrian relations. “We are now in a moment of great opportunity in which Syria, with international support, can come into compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention and [UN] Resolution 2118,” said John Kelley, Acting U.S. Alternate Representative to the United Nations.



The United States welcomes the initial positive steps taken by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, or OPCW, and the Syrian government. “We commend them both on successfully initiating inspections on the ground in spite of extremely challenging conditions,” said Ambassador Kelley.

“We welcome the Syrian government’s commitment to providing all necessary support and cooperation to the Technical Secretariat. It is essential that efforts to address any remnants of the Assad regime’s chemical weapons program be conducted safely and securely. We look forward to turning the page on the Assad regime’s chemical weapons program and, in doing so, making Syria and the wider region more secure.”



“The change in Syria-OPCW cooperation finally presents an opportunity to determine the actual scope and size of this program and eliminate it once and for all,” said Ambassador Kelley.



“This cooperation also presents a historic opportunity for the Syrian government to demonstrate a good-faith effort to the international community, that it shares in our vision of a world free of chemical weapons.”



The OPCW inspectors and the Syrian government face the difficult task of establishing a full inventory of any remaining chemical weapons and related sites – including any production facilities, equipment, munitions, precursors, and other components – ahead of their verified destruction.



“The success of this mission depends on the OPCW Technical Secretariat receiving the additional funding, expertise, and resources needed to conduct such a massive and complex effort,” noted Ambassador Kelley. He went on to urge fellow Security Council members to supply the necessary “financial contributions to ensure timely and effective solutions to this challenge.”



“We all have a stake in the success of the Chemical Weapons Convention. It is our shared responsibility to future generations to rid the world of chemical weapons.”



“We look forward to the Syrian government’s efforts to eliminate its chemical weapons programs,” declared Ambassador Kelley, “and welcome their efforts toward the victims and families of past attacks who have long deserved justice.” VOA/SP