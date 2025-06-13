Four Ways Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Would Undermine Access to Obamacare

Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’: Major changes could be in store for the more than 24 million people with health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, including how and when they can enroll, the paperwork required, and, crucially, the premiums they pay.

A driver behind these changes is the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the name given to spending and tax legislation designed to advance the policy agenda of President Donald Trump. It passed the House on May 22 and is pending in the Senate.

The changes also would come from regulations the Trump administration proposed in March and the potential expiration of larger premium subsidies put in place during the covid-19 pandemic.

Millions of people might drop or lose coverage by 2034 as a result, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office .

Combined, the moves by Trump and his allies could “devastate access” to ACA plans, said Katie Keith, director of the Center for Health Policy and the Law at the O’Neill Institute, a health policy research group at Georgetown University.

States that run their own Obamacare marketplaces and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners have also raised concerns about added costs and reduced access. But House Republicans and some conservative think tanks say the ACA needs revamping to rein in fraud, part of which they pin on certain Biden administration changes the measures would undo.

Senate Republicans must now weigh whether to include the House’s proposals in their own bill, with the aim of getting it through the chamber by July 4.

Here are four key ways Trump’s policies could undermine Obamacare enrollment and coverage.

More Enrollment Hoops

The House-passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which runs more than 1,000 pages , would create paperwork requirements that could delay access to tax credits for some enrollees, potentially raising the cost of their insurance.

More than 90% of ACA enrollees receive tax credits to defray monthly premiums for their coverage. There are two key provisions for them to watch.

One would end automatic reenrollment for most ACA policyholders each year. More than 10 million people were automatically reenrolled in their coverage for the 2025 plan year, with their eligibility for tax credits confirmed via a system that allows ACA marketplaces to check government or other data sources.

The House bill would instead require every new or returning policyholder each year to provide information on income, household size, immigration status, and other factors, starting in 2028. If they don’t, they won’t get a premium tax credit, which could put the price of coverage out of reach.

“Everyone who wants to either purchase or renew a marketplace plan will have to come with a shoebox filled with documents, scan in and upload them or mail them in, and sit and wait while someone reviews and confirms them,” said Sabrina Corlette, a research professor and co-director of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University.

She and other policy experts fear that many consumers will become uninsured because they don’t understand the requirements or find them burdensome. If too many young and healthy people, for example, decide it’s not worth the hassle, that could leave more older and sicker people for ACA insurers to cover — potentially raising premiums for everyone.