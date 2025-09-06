Trump softens 'lost India' comment, affirms rapport with PM Modi

Washington, Sep 6: US President Donald Trump has appeared to backtrack from his previous remark about "losing" India to China.

At a White House press conference on Friday, Trump was asked about his comment on whether he blamed anyone for "losing India to China".

He responded, "I don't think we have."

He added that he gets "along very well" with Prime Minister Modi but was "very disappointed" with India over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

"I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil, as you know, from Russia, and let them know that we put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, very hot tariff," he noted.

Earlier on Friday, Trump posted a picture of PM Modi along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that India and Russia seem to have been "lost" to China.

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!," he wrote on his social media platform 'Truth Social'.

The remarks follow a wave of intensified rhetoric against India from his administration and supporters.

White House Advisor Peter Navarro also repeated his accusations on Friday, alleging in a post on X that India's "highest tariffs cost US jobs".

Trump's aide Laura Loomer claimed on X that the administration is "considering blocking US IT companies from outsourcing their work to Indian companies".