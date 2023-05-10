Nirmala Sitharaman casts vote in B'luru, terms Cong poll promise of banning Bajrang Dal as 'bewakoofi'

The Congress party which is hoping to make a comeback to power in the state by defeating the ruling BJP had announced in its manifesto of decisive action against individuals, organisations spreading hatred.



"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto said.



The issue had created a huge stir as the ruling BJP protested over it and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised objections to it in public rallies. [IANS/NS]