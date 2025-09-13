Trump administration plans to deport alleged murderer of Indian national in Texas

Washington, Sep 13: Two days after an Indian national, Chandra Nagamallaiah was brutally murdered and decapitated by an undocumented immigrant from Cuba, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has started the process of the attacker’s “removal” from the country.

In a statement, the agency highlighted the criminal background of the alleged murderer. “On September 10, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez- an illegal alien from Cuba with a rap sheet including child sex abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, false imprisonment and carjacking - was arrested by Dallas Police Department at a motel in Dallas for murder.”

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Nagamallaiah was fatally attacked and decapitated at a motel in Dallas, Texas. 37-year-old Martinez was arrested on Wednesday and charged with capital murder. He is accused of beheading Nagamallaiah and leaving the victim’s head in a trash bin.

“Cobos-Martinez allegedly used a machete to behead a merchant he had an argument in front of the merchant’s spouse and child. Reportedly, Cobos-Martinez then kicked the head of the victim ‘around like a soccer ball.’ ICE has lodged the detainer with the Dallas County Jail, where this criminal illegal alien is being held,” the DHS statement added.