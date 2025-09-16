'Most degenerate newspaper': Trump slaps $15 billion defamation suit on New York Times

Washington, Sep 16: US President Donald Trump has announced that he is suing The New York Times, accusing the American daily of running a "decades-long campaign of lies" against him and serving as a "virtual mouthpiece for the radical Left Democrat Party".

Trump said he is filing a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against the publication, which he accused of systematically targeting him, his family, his businesses, and his political movement.

In a statement posted on 'Truth Social' on Monday (US time), Trump wrote, "Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a 15 billion dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history of our country, becoming a virtual 'mouthpiece' for the radical left Democrat Party."

The Republican leader also attacked the newspaper's alleged endorsement of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, claiming its placement on the front page amounted to "the single largest illegal campaign contribution, ever."