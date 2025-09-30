Trump GOP Hiding Federal Data So Nobody Will Know the Depth of the Destruction They Are Sowing

The decision followed the Republican Party’s passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which includes the biggest-ever cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at a time when more than 47 million Americans including 1 in 5 childrenare facing food insecurity.

In addition to preemptively rejecting research that would have shown the impact of the GOP’s SNAP cuts, the administration has shown no interest in tracking weather disasters via its Billion Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters database, which was discontinued in May; the effects of crime on LGBTQ+ Americans via National Crime Victimization Survey; and even the existence of LGBTQ+ communities via the National Health Interview Survey.

The administration has also stopped the federal government from collecting data by overseeing mass layoffs across the public servant workforce, with the Department of Health and Human Services placing researchers with the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System on administrative leave in April ending the government’s accounting of maternal mortality numbers. HHS also laid off the analysts who worked on federal poverty guidelines that are used to calculate eligibility for parts of Medicaid as well as nutrition and home energy assistance.

In a multitude of ways, the CBPP said, the administration is “suppressing data that would reveal the harmful effects of the Republican megabill’s deep cuts and leaving families’ struggles harder to track.”

The report also warns that “brain drain” is worsening the US Census Bureau’s ability to collect population data that helps determine communities’ representation in Congress, federal funding allocation, and plan community services. Former Census Bureau Director Robert Santos left halfway through his five-year term shortly after Trump took office in January. Santos spearheaded efforts to make the survey more inclusive and emphasized rebuilding trust with immigrant and Latino communities after Trump, during his first term, pushed to include a citizenship question on the survey.

A top economist at the Census Bureau, Ron Jarmin, was also replaced this month by Trump appointee George Cook, who has “no prior government experience and no advanced training in statistical methods,” the CBPP said.

The Republican Party is currently pushing to further weaken efforts to count the population of the US, with the House Appropriations Committee reporting out legislation this month to officially designate the decennial census as voluntary and drastically limit efforts to follow up with nonrespondents. Mandatory participation is not enforced, but the Census Bureau has found that response rates plummet when the survey is officially designated as voluntary.

The proposed change would “seriously exacerbate risks to data quality from nonresponse bias,” said the CBPP.

The same bill reported out by the House committee proposed slashing $40 million from the Census Bureau budget, impacting the Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP), which collects data on a number of economic well-being indicators and “enables policymakers to understand how proposed laws will change eligibility and costs.”

The reduced version of SIPP that would be funded by the bill “is unlikely to provide the uniquely rich content (such as month-by-month income data) and structure (such as following children as they move between different caregivers’ homes) that allow the current SIPP to answer policymakers’ questions about families, their needs, and the programs that serve them,” said the group.

The CBPP released its analysis as Liza Featherstone wrote at The New Republic that the president is “waging a catastrophic war on data” that is “fundamental to Trump and his authoritarian regime.”

Trump’s destructive cuts to agencies and surveys that collect crucial data have been paired with numerous baseless claims by the president and his allies that Tylenol taken in pregnancy causes autism, that violence is surging in cities where he plans to deploy federal troops, and that transgender people disproportionately commit mass shootings and violence.

“It will be increasingly hard for correctives on such points to get traction, however, since Trump’s administration has greatly reduced its own ability to collect and disseminate accurate information about crime,” wrote Featherstone.

“Without data, it is also going to be hard not only to fact-check Trump and his cronies but to measure the (most likely horrific) impact of Trump’s policies,” she added. “That too is almost certainly intentional—or at least very convenient for him.”

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

(NS)

Suggested Reading:

