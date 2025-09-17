Slight Shift in Mood Amid Tariff Tensions: Trump Calls PM Modi Ahead of His 75th Birthday, Both Address Each Other as “My Friend”

Modi said, “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday.”

He further added that he is just as committed as Trump to take the India-US comprehensive and global partnership to “new heights.” PM Modi also extended his support to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

“Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” wrote PM Modi in his X post.

Following his post, Trump took to Truth Social to express his gratitude for PM Modi’s support to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict as soon as possible.

The POTUS described the phone call as “wonderful.” He wrote, "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday!”

Trump further praised him for doing a tremendous job and thanked him for his support. “He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!” said Trump in his Truth Social post.

The phone call marked the first direct talk between the two leaders since 17 June 2025, when PM Modi defenestrated the claims that President Trump negotiated a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

The recent phone call indicated a probable shift in the strained bilateral ties that stemmed from the imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods in August 2025.

The greetings and wishes from the US President came on the same day that US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch visited New Delhi to hold discussions on the Bilateral Trade Agreement with Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in its statement that Brendan Lynch visited India on 16 September 2025 to discuss India-US trade ties. “They held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, on India-US trade ties, including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the discussions were described as "positive," with both sides agreeing to step up efforts toward a “mutually beneficial trade agreement.” It also noted, “the discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal.” [Rh/VS]

