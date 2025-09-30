Public and Planet to ‘Pay the Price’ as Trump Props Up Coal With $625 Million Bailout

By Jessica Corbett

On the heels of reporting that the US Department of Energy banned staff from using “climate change” and related terms, the DOE on Monday announced a $625 million investment “to expand and reinvigorate America’s coal industry,” which was swiftly panned by climate and public health advocates.

While US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright claimed that “beautiful, clean coal will be essential to powering America’s reindustrialization and winning the AI race,” referring to the rapidly rising energy needs of artificial intelligence, critics pointed to the dangers posed by fossil fuels.

“Rather than investing in affordable and clean energy, Chris Wright is taking taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars and giving it to wealthy executives in the coal industry,” said Sierra Club Beyond Coal campaign director Laurie Williams in a statement. “This is a transparent wealth transfer from everyday Americans, who are already making tough decisions at the kitchen table, to the millionaires that run the fossil fuel industry.”

Specifically, in response to President Donald Trump’s coal-focused executive orders from earlier this year, DOE is committing $350 million to recommissioning and retrofitting, $175 million for projects in rural communities, $50 million to wastewater management systems to expand plant lifelines, $25 million for dual firing retrofits, and $25 million for gas cofiring systems.

“If Chris Wright, or anyone in Donald Trump’s administration, truly cared about bringing down the cost of electricity, they would be investing in affordable clean energy instead of taking a sledgehammer to the progress our country has made,” said Williams. “By handing out millions to the coal industry, the Trump administration is divesting from Americans’ health, from our environment, and from our path forward to a cleaner, healthier future.”