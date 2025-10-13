The Tragic Story of Pennsylvania State Treasurer R. Budd Dwyer Who Took His Life on Live TV

R. Budd Dwyer, a respected Pennsylvania State Treasurer, was accused and later convicted of accepting bribes
January 22, 1987, remains one of the darkest and most shocking days in Pennsylvania’s history. On that day Pennsylvania State Treasurer R. Budd Dwyer, convicted of bribery and facing a long prison sentence, took his own life during a live press conference — in front of journalists, officials, and rolling cameras. What made the incident unforgettable was not only its violence but its setting. Many expected Dwyer to announce his resignation; instead, he took his life.
R. Budd Dwyer was born in Missouri and raised in Pennsylvania. After graduating from Allegheny College, he began his career as a social studies teacher and football coach at Cambridge Springs High School. His dedication soon drew him into public service.
In 1964, Dwyer entered politics as a Republican member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, later moving to the State Senate in 1970. Over the next decade, he earned a reputation as a hardworking and respected lawmaker. In 1980, he was elected State Treasurer, and his 1984 re-election cemented his image as a man of integrity — until a scandal in the mid-1980s changed everything.
In the early 1980s, Pennsylvania discovered that thousands of state employees had overpaid millions in federal taxes due to payroll errors. To resolve the issue, the state opened bidding for a multimillion-dollar contract to manage and calculate refunds.
Several firms competed for the contract, including Computer Technology Associates (CTA), a California-based company. After CTA won the bid, an anonymous memo accused the firm of winning through bribery and political favors — alleging that Dwyer and several others had accepted kickbacks.
Dwyer denied all allegations, but federal investigators charged him and several others with bribery, conspiracy, and fraud. In December 1986, he was found guilty on 11 counts, including mail fraud, perjury, and conspiracy. He faced up to 55 years in prison and fines exceeding $300,000.
With sentencing scheduled for January 23, 1987, Dwyer met with aides to plan a press conference. Most assumed he would resign. Instead, he was preparing to make his final statement.
On the morning of January 22, 1987, reporters gathered at the state capitol in Harrisburg. Dwyer began reading a 20-minute statement, passionately maintaining his innocence and condemning the justice system, the media, and political corruption.
As he neared the end, his tone shifted. He said: “I am going to die in office in an effort to see if the shameful facts, spread out in all their shame, will not burn through our civic shamelessness and set fire to American pride...”
He warned anyone faint-hearted to leave the room, then pulled a .357-caliber revolver from an envelope. Despite desperate pleas from reporters, Dwyer said calmly, “Please, stay back. This will hurt someone.” Moments later, he placed the gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger.
Dwyer had also handed sealed envelopes to three aides containing personal letters, funeral instructions, and an organ donor card.
The horrific scene stunned everyone. While the press conference was not aired live, some TV stations — including Philadelphia’s WPVI — later in the evening broadcast the uncut footage without warning. Because of a snowstorm, many families were home that afternoon, and even children saw the tragic event.
In his final note, Dwyer had written: “Please tell my story on every radio and television station and in every newspaper and magazine in the U.S. Please make sure that the sacrifice of my life is not in vain.”
His death sparked nationwide debates about media ethics, public accountability, and the psychological toll of political scandal. To this day, many question whether Dwyer was truly guilty or a victim of political injustice.
He left behind his wife, Joanne, and two children — and a story that continues to haunt America’s political history. [Rh/VP]
