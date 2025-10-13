The Tragic Story of Pennsylvania State Treasurer R. Budd Dwyer Who Took His Life on Live TV

The Bribery Case: From Confidence to Conviction

In the early 1980s, Pennsylvania discovered that thousands of state employees had overpaid millions in federal taxes due to payroll errors. To resolve the issue, the state opened bidding for a multimillion-dollar contract to manage and calculate refunds.

Several firms competed for the contract, including Computer Technology Associates (CTA), a California-based company. After CTA won the bid, an anonymous memo accused the firm of winning through bribery and political favors — alleging that Dwyer and several others had accepted kickbacks.

Dwyer denied all allegations, but federal investigators charged him and several others with bribery, conspiracy, and fraud. In December 1986, he was found guilty on 11 counts, including mail fraud, perjury, and conspiracy. He faced up to 55 years in prison and fines exceeding $300,000.

With sentencing scheduled for January 23, 1987, Dwyer met with aides to plan a press conference. Most assumed he would resign. Instead, he was preparing to make his final statement.

On the morning of January 22, 1987, reporters gathered at the state capitol in Harrisburg. Dwyer began reading a 20-minute statement, passionately maintaining his innocence and condemning the justice system, the media, and political corruption.

As he neared the end, his tone shifted. He said: “I am going to die in office in an effort to see if the shameful facts, spread out in all their shame, will not burn through our civic shamelessness and set fire to American pride...”

He warned anyone faint-hearted to leave the room, then pulled a .357-caliber revolver from an envelope. Despite desperate pleas from reporters, Dwyer said calmly, “Please, stay back. This will hurt someone.” Moments later, he placed the gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger.

Dwyer had also handed sealed envelopes to three aides containing personal letters, funeral instructions, and an organ donor card.