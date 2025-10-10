Gandhi’s Celibacy Experiment Is Only the Fraction of the Whole; His Treatment of Wife Kasturba Makes Actual Dents on his Image of Mahatma

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi — known across the world as Mahatma Gandhi — was an Indian lawyer, freedom fighter, and political thinker who led India’s independence movement through nonviolent resistance. His ideas of truth, nonviolence (ahimsa), and moral discipline inspired great leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela, and even drew the respect of thinkers such as Leo Tolstoy and Albert Einstein. Gandhi’s teachings continue to influence struggles for justice and equality around the world.

But behind this image of the “Father of the Nation,” was Gandhi’s personal life really as pure and peaceful as it appeared? Many accounts suggest that the man who inspired millions also faced deep personal and moral struggles within his own family. Some sources even make the shocking claim that Gandhi’s strict beliefs indirectly led to his wife Kasturba’s death — a claim surrounded by controversy and debate.

So, what really happened? What truths lie behind the public image of the Mahatma?

Let’s look at the story of Gandhi and Kasturba — one that reveals a side of him few people talk about.