Only Trump Could Say This: Top 5 Quotes That Prove He Never Misses a Mic Moment

Donald Trump has always managed to stay in the headlines — from his first term as U.S. President (2017–2021) to his second in 2025. Never one to hold back, he’s known for his bold, often unapologetic humour and unfiltered opinions. Whether it’s declaring himself the “father of IVF,” commenting on climate change, or expressing his wish to win a Nobel Prize, Trump’s remarks have kept people talking — sometimes laughing, sometimes fuming.
Over the years, he’s made several statements on TV and social media that turned out to be wildly inaccurate. His time in the White House is remembered as much for the chaos and controversies as for his policies. From his Truth Social posts to press conferences on the White House lawn, Trump has said more quotable things than anyone could count.
In this article, we’ve rounded up five of his most bizarre, funny, and downright ridiculous comments that prove Trump always knows how to grab attention.
While unveiling plans to renovate the Kennedy Center and beautify Washington, D.C., Donald Trump took a rather unexpected turn — the grass. Yes, the grass. In one of his trademark offbeat moments, Trump shifted from discussing cultural restoration to passionately explaining his vision for greener lawns in the capital.
Speaking at the Kennedy Center, the 79-year-old mogul said, “We’re going to make it so beautiful again. We’re going to be redoing the parks, redoing the grass.”
Then, he started his story of grass, comparing its lifespan to that of people: “You know, grass is a lifetime, like people have a lifetime, and the lifetime of this grass has long been gone. When you look at the parks where the grass is — all tired, exhausted.”
He went on to highlight his “expertise” in the matter, proudly adding, “We’re going to redo the grass with the finest grasses. I know a lot about grass because I own a lot of golf courses — and if you don’t have good grass, you’re not in business very long.”
Speaking at a conference of young conservatives in West Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump confidently declared that he had unmatched expertise on the subject.
“I never understood wind,” he began. “You know, I know windmills very much. I’ve studied it better than anybody. I know it’s very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly — very few made here, almost none — but they are manufactured, tremendous... if you are into this... tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?”
He then launched into his own version of environmental science: “So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint, fumes are spewing into the air, right? Spewing. Whether it’s China or Germany, it’s going into the air. It’s our air, their air, everything, right?”
But he didn’t stop there. Trump also blamed windmills for causing chaos in the animal kingdom. He went on to claim that windmills are noisy, “kill birds,” and “disturb sharks and whales.” Trump even added, “You want to see a bird graveyard? Go under a windmill someday. You’ll see more birds than you’ve ever seen in your life.”
He even weighed in on the aesthetic side of renewable energy: “You see all those windmills. They’re all different shades of color,” he said. “They’re like sort of white, but one is like an orange-white. It’s my favorite color — orange.”
And just when you thought it couldn’t get stranger, he asked, “That is OK. But why is it OK for windmills to destroy the bird population?”
During his speech to U.S. troops in Japan, Donald Trump somehow managed to turn a moment meant to praise the military into a rant about — you guessed it — good-looking people.
While speaking about the “ultimate strength” of the military, Trump suddenly shifted gears and said, “It comes from the men and women of the rank-and-file. That’s true. It comes from you people. Incredible people. Good-looking people. Too many good-looking people. I don’t like good-looking people.”
And he didn’t stop there. He doubled down with, “I never liked good-looking people. I’ll be honest with you. I’ve never admitted that before.”
Then, he somehow linked the whole “good-looking people” bit to a Supreme Court decision, saying, “But see, I’m allowed to — we won at the Supreme Court a thing based on merit. You know about that, right?”
In a matter of seconds, Trump went from praising soldiers to calling them good-looking, to complaining about “good-looking people,” to bragging about a court ruling on merit. Perfectly logical, as always.
Trump didn’t spare India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his series of unusual remarks either. In one of his recent comments, Trump once again brought up India — this time claiming that PM Modi had promised to stop buying oil from Russia, a move he said would help “bring peace” to Ukraine.
Speaking at the White House, Trump praised Modi, calling him a “great man,” but quickly turned the moment into one of his trademark humorous detours. “Modi is a great man. He loves Trump,” he said, before quickly clarifying, “I don’t want you to take the word ‘love’ any differently. I don’t want to destroy his political career.”
Trump went on to call India an “incredible country” and praised Modi’s long tenure as leader: “I have watched India for years. It’s an incredible country, and every single year you would have a new leader. Some would be in there for a few months, and this was year after year after year, and my friend has been there now for a long time.”
So please don’t misunderstand anything — and especially not the word “love.”
Donald Trump’s controversial remarks on climate change have kept him in the spotlight. From tweeting years ago that it was “a hoax created by China” to declaring it “the greatest con job ever,” the former president seems convinced that science is just out to get him.
During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2025, Trump didn’t hold back. Standing in front of 150 world leaders, he proudly announced, “All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong. They were made by stupid people.”
He then explained why scientists changed the term “global warming” to “climate change.” “They said global warming will kill the world, but then it started getting cooler. So now they just call it climate change, because that way, they can’t miss. If it goes higher or lower — whatever the hell happens — it’s climate change.”
And he didn’t stop there. Trump added one more statement: “The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions.”
So according to Trump, the planet isn’t heating up — it’s just part of a massive global scam led by, as he puts it, “stupid people.”
[Rh/VP]
