Only Trump Could Say This: Top 5 Quotes That Prove He Never Misses a Mic Moment

Speaking at a conference of young conservatives in West Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump confidently declared that he had unmatched expertise on the subject.

“I never understood wind,” he began. “You know, I know windmills very much. I’ve studied it better than anybody. I know it’s very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly — very few made here, almost none — but they are manufactured, tremendous... if you are into this... tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?”

He then launched into his own version of environmental science: “So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint, fumes are spewing into the air, right? Spewing. Whether it’s China or Germany, it’s going into the air. It’s our air, their air, everything, right?”

But he didn’t stop there. Trump also blamed windmills for causing chaos in the animal kingdom. He went on to claim that windmills are noisy, “kill birds,” and “disturb sharks and whales.” Trump even added, “You want to see a bird graveyard? Go under a windmill someday. You’ll see more birds than you’ve ever seen in your life.”

He even weighed in on the aesthetic side of renewable energy: “You see all those windmills. They’re all different shades of color,” he said. “They’re like sort of white, but one is like an orange-white. It’s my favorite color — orange.”

And just when you thought it couldn’t get stranger, he asked, “That is OK. But why is it OK for windmills to destroy the bird population?”