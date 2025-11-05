Election Day Sweep for Dems Just Predictable Blue State Wins? Local, State Races Tell Different Story

Leading Republicans such as US House Speaker Mike Johnson and right-wing media outlets like Fox News are trying to downplay Democrats’ sweeping victories in key elections held on Tuesday, even though many of the party’s victories came in areas that are not traditional Democratic strongholds.

Speaking in Washington, DC on Wednesday morning, Johnson dismissed the Democratic wins as entirely predictable given the recent voting histories of New York, New Jersey, and Virginia.

“There’s no surprises,” Johnson said. “What happened last night was blue states and blue cities voted blue. We all saw that coming. And no one should read too much into last night’s election results. Off-year elections are not indicative of what’s to come, that’s what history teaches us.”



But despite Johnson’s claims, Democrats on Tuesday also won major victories in two southern states that supported President Donald Trump in the 2024 general election.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Democrats Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson ousted incumbent Republicans serving on Georgia’s Public Service Commission, which is responsible for regulating utility prices in the state.

According to The New York Times, this will mark the first time that any Democrat has served on the commission since 2007, and it came after the commission signed off on six rate increases for the state’s largest electricity provider over the past two years.

The Times also reported that Georgia Republicans are worried that the twin losses in Public Service Commission are an ill omen for next year’s elections, when the GOP will seek to oust Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and maintain its hold on the governor’s mansion.