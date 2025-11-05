Election Day Sweep for Dems Just Predictable Blue State Wins? Local, State Races Tell Different Story

By Brad Reed
Leading Republicans such as US House Speaker Mike Johnson and right-wing media outlets like Fox News are trying to downplay Democrats’ sweeping victories in key elections held on Tuesday, even though many of the party’s victories came in areas that are not traditional Democratic strongholds.
Speaking in Washington, DC on Wednesday morning, Johnson dismissed the Democratic wins as entirely predictable given the recent voting histories of New York, New Jersey, and Virginia.
“There’s no surprises,” Johnson said. “What happened last night was blue states and blue cities voted blue. We all saw that coming. And no one should read too much into last night’s election results. Off-year elections are not indicative of what’s to come, that’s what history teaches us.”
But despite Johnson’s claims, Democrats on Tuesday also won major victories in two southern states that supported President Donald Trump in the 2024 general election.
As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Democrats Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson ousted incumbent Republicans serving on Georgia’s Public Service Commission, which is responsible for regulating utility prices in the state.
According to The New York Times, this will mark the first time that any Democrat has served on the commission since 2007, and it came after the commission signed off on six rate increases for the state’s largest electricity provider over the past two years.
The Times also reported that Georgia Republicans are worried that the twin losses in Public Service Commission are an ill omen for next year’s elections, when the GOP will seek to oust Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and maintain its hold on the governor’s mansion.
In an interview with Politico, one Republican strategist said that the Democrats’ wins in Georgia showed the challenges facing the GOP in getting low-propensity Trump voters to the polls in elections where he is not on the ballot.
“The one thing that would worry me, besides making sure you hold the House, is looking at how Democrats were able to fire up their base in some of these local elections in Georgia,” they said.
In Mississippi, meanwhile, Democrats broke the GOP’s supermajority in the state Senate for the first time in over a decade by flipping three seats. According to Mississippi Free Press, losing the Senate supermajority will make it significantly harder for the Mississippi Republicans to “override a governor’s veto, propose constitutional amendments, and execute certain procedural actions.”
While Democrats in the state celebrated the wins, Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Cheikh Taylor warned that it could be undone if the US Supreme Court strikes down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act that has historically been used to create of majority-minority districts to ensure Black voters in southern states have proper representation.
“Last night’s victory proves that Mississippi is no longer a foregone conclusion—we are a battleground state,” Taylor said. “But this win was only possible because the Voting Rights Act ensures fair representation. If the Supreme Court dismantles these protections, we risk silencing the very voices that made last night’s historic outcome possible. As voters continue to reject Trump’s agenda in 2026 and 2027, we must protect the fundamental right that makes change possible: The right to vote.”
While the wins in Georgia and Mississippi were impressive on their own, data analyst G. Elliott Morris found that shifts toward Democrats weren’t confined to any individual state or city, but were incredibly broad.
Writing on his Substack page, Morris revealed that “almost every single county” in Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Georgia in this week’s elections moved toward Democrats compared to how they voted in 2024.
“What we saw last night was a directional shift toward Democrats in 99.8% of counties that held partisan elections,” Morris explained. “With few exceptions, voters everywhere moved to the left from 2024 to 2025.”
What’s more, Morris found that the shift toward Democrats wasn’t simply the result of having lower turnout elections, which typically are beneficial to the party out of power.
“Average turnout in [New Jersey and Virginia] was close to 80% of 2024 levels, which is impressive for an off-off-year election—and the swing to Democrats there was still 7-8 points,” he explained. “So I wouldn’t dismiss the results of last night just because low-turnout-propensity voters stayed home. There’s evidence of both persuasion and turnout effects in last night’s contests.”
David Smith, the Guardian Washington, DC bureau chief, writes in his analysis of election day that “the results were in part a referendum on Trump, whose approval rating has never been lower,” and he added that the president was displaying stark political vulnerabilities just one year into his second term.
“His authoritarian grandstanding is a show of weakness rather than strength,” he wrote. “From ICE raids and tariffs to his $300 million White House ballroom, his presidency is deeply unpopular. Are you better off than you were a year ago? Voters said no.”
Even still, warned Smith, it’s important that Democratic leaders don’t mistake anger at Trump for glowing enthusiasm for their work atop the party, which remains at historic lows.The results on Tuesday were “never going to solve the riddle” of which direction the Democrats should head, he wrote, with both “progressives and moderates” provided “fodder to make a case” for their respective approach to politics.
For progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who spoke to MSNBC from New York at Mamdani’s victory party, the Democrats need to understand that the party “does not have one face,” but that everyone who wants to defeat Trump and the fascist Republicans “all understand the assignment” before them.
“Our assignment everywhere is to send the strongest fighters for the working class wherever possible,” she said. “In some places, like Virginia, for the gubernatorial seat, that’s going to look like Abigail Spanberger. In New York City, unequivocally it is Zohran Mamdani.”
This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
